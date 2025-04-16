Skip to content
Muslim prisoners in England more likely to face use of force, charity finds

In 2023 at HMP Belmarsh in south-east London, Muslim inmates made up 32 per cent of the population, but were involved in 43 per cent of rigid bar handcuff incidents and 61 per cent of pain-inducing technique incidents.

uk-jail-inmate-iStock

At HMP Whitemoor, where Muslims were 43 per cent of inmates, 55 per cent of the use of handcuffs and pain-inducing methods involved Muslim prisoners. (Representational image: iStock)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraApr 16, 2025
MUSLIM prisoners in England are more likely to be subjected to force by prison staff, including the use of pain-inducing techniques, according to data obtained by social justice charity Maslaha.

Freedom of information requests filed by Maslaha revealed that in eight out of nine prisons with higher-than-average Muslim populations, Muslim inmates were more likely than other prisoners to face the use of batons, rigid bar handcuffs, or painful restraint methods, reported The Guardian.

In 2023 at HMP Belmarsh in south-east London, Muslim inmates made up 32 per cent of the population, but were involved in 43 per cent of rigid bar handcuff incidents and 61 per cent of pain-inducing technique incidents.

At HMP Whitemoor, where Muslims were 43 per cent of inmates, 55 per cent of the use of handcuffs and pain-inducing methods involved Muslim prisoners.

Similar patterns were found at HMP Isis, HMP/YOI Feltham B and HMP Woodhill. Only at HMP The Mount in Hertfordshire was the use of force lower for Muslim prisoners compared with others.

Maslaha director Raheel Mohammed said the figures “lay bare the realities of life” for Muslims in prison and claimed they were being targeted for force and “deliberately humiliating treatment.”

Prison Officers’ Association chair Mark Fairhurst said force was used only when necessary and was “always proportionate and reasonable.”

Ministry of Justice data reported by The Guardian shows 15,594 Muslim prisoners were held in England and Wales in September 2023, 18 per cent of the total prison population. Muslims make up 6.5 per cent of the general population.

The Prison Service said steps are being taken to reduce disparities, including a new race disparity unit.

