Muslim mum asked to wear ‘tighter clothes’ and had rotten fruit thrown at her by boss, wins nearly £30k payout

She said she felt humiliated and fearful because of his behaviour.

Elisa Organic has been shut down (Image: Google)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

The London Employment Tribunal has ordered the boss of a posh greengrocer to pay his former employee £27,715 in damages for sexual harassment.



The Muslim woman who had worked at Elisa Organic and Whole Foods in Shepherd’s Bush in west London had accused Engin Babur of telling her to wear tight clothing and throwing rotten fruit at her.



In a witness statement reported by Express, she said: “Whilst working at the shop, no day went by without Mr Babur shouting at me accusing me of something, slamming a door, banging a fist or throwing rotten fruit.



“He claimed I was trying to take over the shop and said I am the worker and should do as I am told. He said I was a worker, nothing else because I am nothing else, just a piece of s**t.”



She also accused Babur of waving a knife in her face when she asked him about corn on the cob.



“He pointed the knife at me and said: ‘Listen to me and listen carefully. I have had enough of your b******t. Don’t come in here asking for help, you should know better’.”



She quoted him as saying, “I don’t like this scarf covering your body, take this off, take your cap off too. Put some make-up on your face and wear some nice tight clothing.”



She said felt “humiliated, belittled and fearful” and she has lost her trust in men because of his behaviour.