Website Logo
  • Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 464,153
Total Cases 34,466,598
Today's Fatalities 301
Today's Cases 10,197
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 464,153
Total Cases 34,466,598
Today's Fatalities 301
Today's Cases 10,197

News

Museum hints statue of slaver could move

The exterior of the Geffrye Museum of the Home, located in London. (iStock Image)

By: Julia Gregory

A Hoxton museum has signalled that it wants to move the controversial statue of a slaver from its position above the doorway.

The Museum of the Home said it thinks the monument of Sir Robert Geffrye, who profited from enslaving people from Africa, could be moved to a less prominent site at the venue in Kingsland Road.

In a recent statement, it said: “We believe there is potential to retain the statue on site but in an alternative and less prominent space, where we can better tell the full story of the history of the buildings and Robert Geffrye’s life, including his involvement in transatlantic slavery.”

The museum would have to apply for listed building consent to remove the statue of Geffrye, a former Lord Mayor of London, which sits above the former almshouses he helped to fund.

It comes in the wake of the murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter protests, which prompted reviews of statues of people who profited from slavery.

This autumn, campaigners including Hackney Stand Up to Racism, Hackney and Islington National Education Union, the Claudia Jones Organisation and Kurdish and Turkish community group Day-Mer called for a boycott of the museum until the statue is taken down.

The museum’s management said: “We have been listening to many views and considering all options concerning the display of the Geffrye statue.”

Sasha Simic, a member of Hackney Stand Up to Racism, said: “It is good that the museum acknowledges that having a statue of a slaver standing over the museum is a problem and that they publicly declare they’d like to take it down.

“It’s no good the museum arguing that they will remove the statue when the government lets them. They know that isn’t going to happen.

“If they seriously want the statue down they will have to cross the government and bring it down.”

Last year, the museum ran a consultation in partnership with Hackney Council over the future of the statue. It attracted 2,000 responses, with the overwhelming majority wanting to see the statue removed.

However, then culture secretary Oliver Dowden told the museum the statue should stay and that it should “explain” Robert Geffyre’s role in the slave trade.

Cllr Carole Williams, Hackney’s cabinet member for employment, skills and human resources, told him that “local people said under no uncertain terms that a statue of a slave trader has no home on their doorstep”.

The museum said it is waiting for new government guidelines “on effective decisions concerning heritage” and the rules about listed building consent.

When the museum reopened in June 2021, a panel was installed beneath the statue which explains Geffreye’s connections with the forced labour and trading of enslaved people from Africa.

This panel “acknowledges that the statue is the subject of intense debate”, it said.

Next spring, the museum will reopen an almshouse which will have displays about Robert Geffrye.

The museum added: “We are confronting, challenging and learning from the uncomfortable truths of the origins of the museum buildings, to fulfil our commitment to diversity and inclusion.”

(Local Democracy Reporting Service)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Tribute paid to Puneeth Rajkumar as Kannada forum holds Rajyotsava in London
News
Pakistan parliament grants voting right to overseas citizens
News
BBC launches disinformation unit in India
PAKISTAN
Pakistan court forms commission to locate assets of Jinnah, sister
HEADLINE STORY
Delhi, Lahore smog forces schools, industry closures
US
New book narrates rise of ‘phenomenal’ Kamala Harris
News
Funding support for schools and colleges to tackle all forms of bullying
INDIA
Indian Hindu hardliners attack Muslim ex-minister’s home
News
Islamabad bids to quell rise in Pakistani Taliban attacks
INDIA
India opens to tourists after 20 months
UK
Lucky that I got a husband who understands my values: Malala
UK
Wales first minister attends Diwali celebrations, Ganges project inauguration in Cardiff
Eastern Eye

Videos

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…
Karanvir Sharma on his Diwali plans, favourite sweet, shares a…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
‘Love and humour are the best means to get through…
Museum hints statue of slaver could move
Preethi Nair has some Monster Life Lessons for big dreamers
Tribute paid to Puneeth Rajkumar as Kannada forum holds Rajyotsava…
Pakistan parliament grants voting right to overseas citizens
UK inflation soars to near decade-high on energy bills
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE