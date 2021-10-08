Mumbai’s Esplanade court rejects bail plea of Aryan Khan and two others

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is being escorted by law enforcement officials outside the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office after he was allegedly brought in for questioning along with others following a raid at a party on a cruise ship, in Mumbai on October 3, 2021. (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

On Thursday (7), Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and other accused were sent to the judicial custody for 14 days in the cruise ship drug raid case, and on Friday (8), the hearing on their bail pleas took place.

Mumbai’s Esplanade court has rejected their bail plea. ANI tweeted, “Mumbai’s Esplanade court rejects bail plea of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.”

On Saturday (2), Aryan was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau of India. He was being questioned in connection with an alleged rave party. The court had sent Aryan to the Narcotics Control Bureau’s custody till Thursday (7), and later he was sent to judicial custody.

Many Bollywood celebs like Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Hansal Mehta, and others have come out in support of Aryan. They have posted about it on social media.

On Thursday (7), Roshan had posted on Instagram, “My dear Aryan . Life is a strange ride . It’s great because it’s uncertain. It’s great cause it throws you curve balls, but god is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah , the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary , those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff… the kindness, the compassion, the love. Allow yourself to burn, but just enough..”

He further wrote, “Mistakes , failings , victories , success… they’r all the same if you know which parts to keep with you and which parts to throw away from the experience. But know that you can grow better with them all. I’v known you as a kid and i’v known you as a man. Own it. Own everything you experience. They’r your gifts. Trust me. In time when you connect the dots… I promise you , It’s gonna make sense. Only if you have stared the devil in his eyes and kept your calm. Keep calm . Observe. These moments are the makers of your Tom. And Tom is going to have a brilliant sun shining. But for it , you must go thru the dark. Calm , still , owning your own. And trusting the light. Within. It’s always there . Love you man .”