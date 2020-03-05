Cancer Research UK
Mumbai City and coach Jorge Costa part ways


Jorge Costa (BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images)
Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City FC on Thursday announced that its head coach Jorge Costa will be leaving the club.

Jorge’s contract expires shortly and has not been renewed.

The Islanders finished the 2019/20 ISL campaign in 5th place, just missing out on the final play-off position, stated a media release issued by the club.

Mumbai City CEO Indranil Das Blah said, “We would like to thank Jorge sincerely for his immense contribution to the club during his two seasons with us, including a memorable run to the play-offs in his first season. Everyone at the club wishes Jorge well for the future.”

Assistant coaches Marco Leite and Pedro Miguel Correia will also be leaving the Club, it was stated.

