Multi-faith prayers commemorate King Charles III’s Coronation celebration in Scotland

The Crown of Scotland borne by The Duke of Hamilton and Brandon is presented to Britain’s King Charles III during the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and the presentation of the Honours of Scotland, at St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh. Picture date: Wednesday July 5, 2023. Jane Barlow/Pool via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

In a historic ceremony held in Edinburgh, Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla were presented with the crown jewels of Scotland on Wednesday (05).

The event, commemorating the Coronation of the new monarch, featured blessings from leaders representing various faiths, including a Hindu priest. This multi-faith format was similar to the Coronation ceremony of the 73-year-old King, which took place at Westminster Abbey in London in May.

The National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication, held at St. Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, carries significant symbolism as it highlights the monarch’s connection with the devolved region.

The Christian ceremony was joined by a Hindu priest, a Muslim Imam, a Jewish Rabbi and a Buddhist monk for the segment entitled “blessings and greetings from representatives of faith and belief communities”.

“May Goddess Sri Lakshmi and God Sri Venkateswara bless Your Majesties and the royal family with purity and unity of thoughts, words and deeds to serve and uplift the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth,” said Dr Srihari Vallabhajousula, Honorary Priest of the Hindu Temple of Scotland in Glasgow, in his reading.

Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf, who is of Pakistani Muslim heritage, also gave a biblical reading from the ‘Old Testament’ during the service.

The Prince and Princess of Wales – William and Catherine, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland, were among those present at the ceremony along with other senior royals in Edinburgh.

The festivities in the Scottish capital included a People’s Procession, a Royal Procession, a 21-gun salute, and a flypast by the Red Arrows.

Several royal fans had lined the famous Royal Mile in Edinburgh city centre for the royal occasion, which also attracted some anti-monarchy protesters.

During the traditional ceremony, the ancient sceptre and crown from the Honours of Scotland were presented to the King, along with the Elizabeth Sword.

The service featured centuries-old aspects of Scottish royal tradition along with new additions such as pieces of music written specially for the occasion, a psalm sung in Gaelic and the use of passages from the New Testament in Scots.

As per royal tradition, each year the British monarch formally spends a week based at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, known as Holyrood Week or Royal Week in Scotland.

(PTI)