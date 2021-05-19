Trending Now
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 283,248
Total Cases 25,496,330
Today's Fatalities 4,529
Today's Cases 267,334
Mukesh Khanna hits out at those spreading death rumours


Mukesh Khanna (Photo credit: STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)
By: Mohnish Singh

Days after seasoned actor Mukesh Khanna rubbished rumours of his death, he has now come down heavily on those behind such nasty deed. The Shaktimaan star has warmed miscreants of police action.

Khanna posted a video message on Instagram, saying, “Who spread the false news of my death? After seven days of silence in the mourning of my sister, I am breaking my silence today, and I am asking the first question to the person or people who spread the false news of my death on social media. Do you have parents, siblings and grandparents in your house? If false news about any of them spreads in this way, then your family members and well-wishers who know you will be in anguish. Do you have any idea? Some weak-hearted people can get shocked. Do you have a conscience or not? Is there even a little feeling of sensitivity in you or not? If it were, you would never do such abusive acts. That, too, when we wish for each other to be healthy and have a long life.”

Before signing off, he added, “Before this, you have posted such false news for many actors. What do you get out of this? Some views on your social media account! What a poor thought you guys have. I will expose you people and you will have to bear the brunt of it. I have expressed my thoughts and anguish in this video of mine. Look and do not forward such rumours without knowing their truth.”

