Website Logo
  • Monday, September 26, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

MP Vara pays tribute to HM Queen Elizabeth II and is last person to be personally sworn into Privy Council by her

Mr. Vara spoke of the Queen’s extraordinary sense of duty and commitment to public service and her impact on the UK, the Commonwealth, and the world.

Vara Oath of Allegiance to King Charles III

By: Mohnish Singh

The Rt. Hon. Shailesh Vara MP has paid tribute to HM Queen Elizabeth II in a speech to Parliament.

Mr. Vara spoke of the Queen’s extraordinary sense of duty and commitment to public service and her impact on the UK, the Commonwealth, and the world.

Mr. Vara also spoke of the last occasion when he met Her Majesty, in July of this year at Windsor Castle, when he was sworn into the Privy Council before receiving the Seals of Office for Northern Ireland. This followed Mr. Vara’s appointment to the Cabinet by the then-Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

In his speech, Mr. Vara said:

“I will treasure her wonderful smile to me as I shook her hand and as I took the oath of allegiance holding the Bhagavad Gita……. after the ceremony, I was allowed to keep the copy on which I had taken the oath.”

Mr Vara added that the occasion was all the more special as he was the last person to be personally sworn into the Privy Council by Her Majesty.

The Privy Council is a formal body of advisors to the Sovereign, dating back to the earliest days of the Monarchy. Members of the Privy Council are entitled to be called Right Honourable and the appointment is for life.

Mr Vara’s full speech can be read here.

Mr Vara also recently took the oath of allegiance to King Charles III in Parliament, again on the Bhagavad Gita. A picture of this is attached.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
‘Being yourself is the most beautiful accessory you can wear’: Reigning Miss London Anjali Sinha
News
False claims about kidnap and attacks on mosque fuelled Leicester disorder: Report
UK
Subhanu Saxena becomes new chairman of The Bhavan London
News
Scientists engineer mosquitoes that cannot transmit malaria
News
British Asian women of Leicester condemn ‘senseless violence’, say troublemakers would ‘not succeed in dividing…
News
‘Hindu community in this country are seriously concerned about their safety,’ says Conservative MP Bob…
News
Police clash with Iran protesters in London and Paris
News
India’s External Affairs Minister takes dig at American media for ‘biased’ India coverage
News
158 incidents under investigation following Leicester communal unrest
News
New book reveals some Royal staff used to call Meghan Markle ‘narcissistic sociopath’
News
Pound hits record low versus dollar, markets hit by recession fears
News
Labour MP warns against ‘white, privileged male’ as Britain’s head of state for…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW