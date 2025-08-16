Skip to content
MotoGP leader Marc Marquez tops red-flagged Austrian GP practice sessions

Pedro Acosta and Pecco Bagnaia joined Marquez in the top 3

MotoGP

MotoGP championship leader Marc Marquez completed a clean sweep

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 16, 2025
Highlights:

  • Marc Marquez fastest in both Friday practice sessions at the Austrian Grand Prix.
  • FP2 was red-flagged after crashes for Fabio Quartararo and Miguel Oliveira.
  • Quartararo suffered hip and groin pain but walked away; Oliveira escaped unhurt.
  • Pedro Acosta and Pecco Bagnaia joined Marquez in the top three.
  • Maverick Viñales’ participation in the rest of the weekend remains uncertain.

Marquez maintains dominance

MotoGP championship leader Marc Marquez completed a clean sweep of Friday practice sessions at the Austrian Grand Prix, finishing fastest in both outings. The eight-time world champion topped the times in FP2, which was disrupted by a red flag.

Crashes trigger red flag

The second practice was halted with 27 minutes remaining after consecutive crashes at Turn 6. Fabio Quartararo came off his Yamaha M1, injuring his hip and groin, although he was able to walk away unaided. Moments later, Miguel Oliveira also fell at the same corner.

Track checks were carried out after concerns that Pramac rider Jack Miller’s smoking Ducati engine may have dropped fluid, though his team later denied oil was involved. The stoppage lasted just under 20 minutes before running resumed.

Final minutes decide order

Once the session restarted, Pedro Acosta briefly broke Ducati’s dominance by following Marquez to set a quick lap. However, Marquez responded in the closing stages to reclaim top spot. Pecco Bagnaia ended the day third, 0.268s behind, with Alex Marquez taking fourth for Gresini Ducati.

Raul Fernandez impressed in fifth, finishing as the highest-placed Aprilia rider, while Marco Bezzecchi struggled to put together a clean lap and Jorge Martin suffered his first crash since returning, sliding off at Turn 9.

Q2 and Q1 line-up

The riders advancing directly to Q2 are:

  • M. Marquez, Acosta, Bagnaia, A. Marquez, Fernandez, Joan Mir, Franco Morbidelli, Johann Zarco, Fermín Aldeguer, Brad Binder.

Those contesting Q1 include:

  • Enea Bastianini, Ai Ogura, Luca Marini, Quartararo, Fabio Di Giannantonio, Martin, Alex Rins, Bezzecchi, Oliveira, Miller and Maverick Viñales*.

*Viñales could withdraw depending on his fitness.

Struggles for Yamaha and Ducati

Yamaha endured a difficult day, with Quartararo their best performer despite his earlier crash, though he was well outside the top 10. Ducati fared better, but only Fabio Di Giannantonio will contest Q1, while several of the marque’s riders secured Q2 slots.

Viñales injury update

Viñales completed just six laps in FP2 due to ongoing weakness in his injured left shoulder. A decision on whether he will continue in the Austrian Grand Prix weekend will be made on Saturday.

