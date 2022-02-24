Website Logo
  Thursday, February 24, 2022
Mother’s Day messages

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

Mother’s Day will be celebrated on Sunday, March 27, this year.

Eastern Eye readers can send their loved ones messages which will be published in the newspaper’s edition of March 25.

This offer is free of charge to subscribers, while non-subscribers will have to pay £25 to have their messages published in the paper. Call Saurin Shah on 020 7654 7737 to make the payment.

Messages of no more than 75 words can be emailed to [email protected] by Wednesday, March 16. Subscribers should include their full name and postal address, along with their subscription number.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

