The global origins of Mother’s Day: From ancient rituals to modern tributes

From ancient goddesses to heartfelt cards

Mother’s Day

Though the religious and cultural significance of Mother’s Day differs from place to place

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 10, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Mother’s Day is celebrated worldwide as a time to honour mothers and maternal figures, but its origins span different cultures, centuries, and continents. What began as religious and cultural observances has evolved into one of the most widely recognised occasions across the globe.

Ancient roots

The earliest known celebrations of motherhood date back to ancient civilisations. The Greeks and Romans held festivals to honour mother goddesses such as Rhea and Cybele, often involving ceremonies, feasting, and offerings. These rituals recognised the power of motherhood and fertility, laying the foundation for later traditions.

Mothering Sunday in the UK

In the UK, Mother’s Day has its roots in Mothering Sunday, a tradition established in the 16th century. Held on the fourth Sunday of Lent, it was a day when people would return to their ‘mother church’—the main church in their area—for a special service. This annual visit also gave servants and apprentices, who often lived away from home, a rare chance to reunite with their mothers. The tradition included picking wildflowers en route and sharing a simnel cake, a light fruit cake topped with marzipan.

Mothering Sunday gradually declined in the 19th century, but it was revived in the early 20th century thanks to Constance Penswick Smith, who aimed to restore the British religious custom in response to rising interest in the American Mother's Day.

The American movement

In the United States, the modern version of Mother's Day was founded by Anna Jarvis. After the death of her mother in 1905, Jarvis campaigned for a national day to honour the sacrifices of mothers. The first official celebration took place in 1908 in West Virginia. Her efforts gained momentum, and in 1914, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day across the US.

Ironically, Jarvis would later become a critic of the holiday’s commercialisation, arguing that its original sentiment was being overshadowed by consumerism.

A global celebration

Inspired by both British and American traditions, Mother’s Day has now become a global celebration, though the dates and customs vary.

  • In Mexico, Mother’s Day (Día de las Madres) is celebrated on 10 May, with music, flowers, and family gatherings.
  • In Ethiopia, families take part in a multi-day Antrosht festival, singing and sharing a traditional meal to honour mothers.
  • In Thailand, Mother’s Day is observed on 12 August, the birthday of Queen Sirikit, and often includes public ceremonies and school performances.
  • In India, while not rooted in any one religious tradition, Mother’s Day has become increasingly popular, usually celebrated on the second Sunday of May with gifts and tributes.

From past to present

Though the religious and cultural significance of Mother’s Day differs from place to place, the central idea remains the same—expressing love, gratitude, and appreciation for mothers and caregivers.

From ancient goddesses to heartfelt cards, the journey of Mother's Day is a testament to the enduring importance of maternal bonds in human society. Whether rooted in church traditions or shaped by campaigners like Anna Jarvis, it continues to unite families in a shared moment of recognition around the world.

