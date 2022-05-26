Website Logo
  • Thursday, May 26, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Most vulnerable households in UK to receive £1,200 to cope with rising costs

Households will receive a £400 discount on their energy bills from October said Chancellor Rishi Sunak

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak attends a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street on May 24, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Daniel Leal – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

MOST vulnerable households in UK will receive at least £1,200 this year, including a new one-off £650 cost of living payment, as part of targeted government support to help with the rising cost of living crisis, it was announced on Thursday (26).

British chancellor Rishi Sunak also announced a 25 per cent windfall tax on oil and gas producers’ profits, alongside a £15 billion package for households struggling to meet soaring energy bills.

According to the statement, more than 8 million low-income households will get the benefit of the new funding including the £150 council tax rebate that many families received last month. Besides, separate one-off payments of £300 to pensioner households and £150 to individuals receiving disability benefits were also announced.

Sunak also announced that households will receive a £400 discount on their energy bills from October as the discount will be doubled from £200 to £400.

The chancellor also announced a £500 million increase for the Household Support Fund, delivered by Local Authorities, extending it from October until March 2023.

Customers queue to enter a Stone Island shop in London on May 12, 2022. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

“We know that people are facing challenges with the cost of living and that is why today I’m stepping in with further support to help with rising energy bills. We have a collective responsibility to help those who are paying the highest price for the high inflation we face. That is why I’m targeting this significant support to millions of the most vulnerable people in our society. I said we would stand by people and that is what this support does today,” Sunak said.

“It is also right that those companies making extraordinary profits on the back of record global oil and gas prices contribute towards this. That is why I’m introducing a temporary Energy Profits Levy to help pay for this unprecedented support in a way that promotes investment.”

The statement added that the windfall tax is expected to raise around £5bn in its first 12 months. This temporary tax will be phased out once gas prices return to normal levels. The levy does not apply to the electricity generation sector, the government said.

The new investment allowance incentivises companies to invest through saving them 91p for every £1 they invest.

The government expects the combination of the Levy and the new investment allowance to lead to an overall increase in investment, and the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) will take account of this policy in their next forecast, the statement added.

The government is consulting with the power generation sector and investors to drive forward energy market reforms and ensure that the price paid for electricity is more reflective of the costs of production.

Sunak also set out the government’s strategy to control inflation through independent monetary policy, fiscal responsibility, and supply side activism.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
PM Shehbaz warns Imran Khan, says ‘Your dictation won’t work…’
HEADLINE STORY
Chelsea FC sale gets UK government nod: Roman Abramovich won’t gain from £4.25 billion deal
News
Shocking! 75 per cent of women of colour have experienced racism at work, says study
News
‘Partygate’ report out: PM Boris Johnson’s staff got drunk, brawled & abused cleaning workers
News
Neil Basu urges police chiefs to admit institutional racism to ‘win back trust’
News
After Raheem Bailey lost his finger in a racist attack, Wales schools asked to stamp…
News
‘Partygate’ inquiry report prompts renewed calls for Johnson’s resignation. Will he quit?
News
I beg India to reconsider its decision to ban wheat export: IMF chief…
News
PM Modi concludes Quad Summit in Tokyo: 6 key takeaways as leaders pledge…
HEADLINE STORY
Exclusive: George Alagiah – “I’m lucky to be alive”
News
Congress-BJP spar over Modi, Rahul pics with controversial Labour MP Jeremy Corbyn
News
Nearly 30 years’ after the killing of Stephen Lawrence in a racist attack,…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Indian girl hopping to school on one leg won the…
Adhyayan Suman gives a befitting reply to the nepotism debate…
Most vulnerable households in UK to receive £1,200 to cope…
Delhi Stadium emptied, athletes sent home early to ensure IAS…
If Ganga dies, India dies and if Ganga thrives then…
Bangladesh has the fourth highest number of Leprosy cases: Time…