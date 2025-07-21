Morrisons launches £129-a-month weight loss injection service

Highlights
- Morrisons Clinic introduces subscription service for tirzepatide injections
- The treatment may aid weight loss of up to 20% over one year
- Monthly subscription will increase from £129 to £159 after introductory period
- Service includes medical assessment and regular check-ins
- Criticism emerges over the supermarket’s continued sale of unhealthy food
Morrisons has launched an online subscription service offering weight loss injections, prompting mixed reactions from the public. The supermarket’s online health platform, Morrisons Clinic, now offers tirzepatide — also known by the brand name Mounjaro — for weight management.
Tirzepatide is primarily prescribed to treat type 2 diabetes, but has also been approved for weight loss. According to Morrisons Clinic, users may lose up to 20 per cent of their body weight over the course of a year.
Cost and treatment details
The service is priced at £129 for the first month, increasing to £159 thereafter. Before beginning treatment, customers are required to complete a medical assessment. Monthly check-ins with a clinical team are part of the subscription, and all prescriptions are handled by trained pharmacists.
“Our expert prescribing pharmacists are specially trained to review, consult and provide medications online,” the website states. “Your healthcare journey is in safe hands.”
The clinic describes its services as being “designed with your long-term health as our priority.”
Backlash over perceived mixed messaging
The move has sparked criticism on social media, with some users accusing the chain of hypocrisy. Critics pointed out that while the supermarket offers medical treatment for weight loss, it also continues to sell ultra-processed, high-fat and high-sugar foods.
One user commented: “It’s genius really. The store sells you unhealthy grub that gets you fat, then wants vast sums of money to get you thin.” Another added: “Is this a parody? One of the culprits, pushing highly processed food, is offering a fat clinic?!”
Morrisons defends online clinic
In response, Morrisons has defended the initiative, stating that its weight loss services are “prescribed and dispensed responsibly.” The clinic offers a range of other health services, including treatments for:
- Premature ejaculation (£26.99)
- Acne (£36.99)
- Acid reflux (£17.99)
- Erectile dysfunction (£13)
- Migraines (£15.99)