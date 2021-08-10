More than three quarters of UK adults now double-jabbed against Covid

A woman receives a Covid-19 vaccine jab in London. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

MORE than three quarters of adults in the UK have now received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, latest data shows.

Moreover, according to the data 60,000 deaths and 66,900 hospitalisations have been prevented by the vaccines.

A total of 86,780,455 doses have been administered in the UK, with 47,091,889 people receiving a first dose (89 per cent) and 39,688,566 people receiving both doses (75 per cent).

Data from Public Health England (PHE) shows Covid-19 vaccines are highly effective against hospitalisation from the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant. The analysis shows the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is 96 per cent effective and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is 92 per cent effective against hospitalisation after two doses.

Prime minister Boris Johnson said: “Our incredible vaccine rollout has now provided vital protection against the virus to three quarters of all UK adults. This is a huge national achievement, which we should all be proud of.

“It’s so important that those who haven’t been vaccinated come forward as soon as possible to book their jab – to protect themselves, protect their loved ones and allow us all to enjoy our freedoms safely.”

Health secretary Sajid Javid said: “Three in four adults across the UK have now had both doses of the vaccine, which is incredible and a testament to the fantastic work of the NHS, volunteers and everyone involved in the rollout.

“Getting two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine is the key to enjoying a host of new freedoms safely – whether that be to enjoy a trip abroad with family or a night out with friends – as we continue to build our wall of protection.

“The vaccines are allowing us to reconnect with the things we love, but more than that, they’re protecting the people we love too. Please make sure to come forward for your jab if you haven’t already as soon as possible.”

The government is working closely with the NHS to make it as easy as possible to get a vaccine, including through ‘grab a jab’ pop-up vaccine sites across the country – for example, at London-based club Heaven last weekend (August 8) as well as football stadiums and festivals up and down the country.

People can make an appointment through the national booking system either online or by calling 119, and can use a vaccination centre, walk-in centre, or one of the pop-up vaccinations centres that are now in shopping centres, workplaces and high streets.

All adults in the UK are able to get their second doses after eight weeks. This will mean every adult has the chance to have two doses by mid-September.

People will be required to prove they’ve had two jabs to enter nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather by the end of September.

From August 16, double vaccinated people will also no longer be required to self-isolate if they are identified as a close contact of a positive Covid-19 case. People will continue to be advised to take a PCR test to detect the virus and variants of concern and anyone who tests positive will still be legally required to self-isolate, irrespective of their vaccination status.

“Today marks a historic day for the incredible vaccination programme, with three quarters of UK adults having received both doses of a life-saving Covid-19 vaccine,” vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said.

Dr Nikita Kanani, medical director for primary care and deputy for the NHS Covid-19 programme, lauded the NHS staff for their efforts.

“NHS staff have pulled out all the stops to get the lifesaving Covid jab to people as soon as possible and their exceptional hard work rolling out the biggest and fastest vaccination programme in history has meant that three quarters of all adults are now fully vaccinated, including 95 percent people aged 50 and over in England.

“Getting the vaccine is the single most important step you can take to protect yourself and others, with hundreds of convenient vaccination sites across the country including pop up clinics in the park and at festivals and walk-in locations too and so if you haven’t already, I would urge you to come forward today and join the tens of millions of people who have already been vaccinated,” she said.