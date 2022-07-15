Website Logo
  • Friday, July 15, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

More than 400 teachers call to boycott Adani sponsored show at Science Museum London

“This is a greenwashing exercise by Adani.”

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (Photo by SAM PANTHAKY/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIAN company Adani has come under fire in the UK over its sponsorship of a show at the Science Museum in London.

More than 400 teachers and educators have written a warning letter to the Museum stating that they would not send students to the show if Adani Green Energy remains the sponsor, the Guardian reported.

The firm’s parent company billionaire Gautam Adani-owned Adani Group operates coal mines and coal-fired power stations.

In January this year, a major protest happened outside the Science Museum over the deal.

The letter said that they have the “deepest concern for the reputation and future of the Science Museum” as it continues to accept funding from fossil fuel companies such as Shell, BP, Equinor and Adani.

“The Science Museum has a huge influence on the conversations around the climate crisis, especially among young people who visit the museum in large numbers. ‘Eco anxiety’ is increasingly prevalent among young people. They understand the crisis we are in, and the need for decisive action to rapidly phase out fossil fuels in order to avert global climate breakdown. So how are they supposed to feel when they see the Science Museum aligning itself, through multiple projects, with some of the world’s biggest polluters?” the letter said.

The letter refuted the argument by the Museum director Ian Blatchford and chairman Mary Archer that Adani Green Energy is not responsible for the coal mining activities of its parent as “a greenwashing exercise”.

Last year, Prof Chris Rapley, a climate scientist, resigned from the advisory board of the Museum over oil and gas company sponsorship.

“These sponsorship deals are not altruistic acts, but part of a wider strategy by fossil fuel-producing companies to convince the public that they are the ones solving the climate crisis, rather than the ones creating it; they do this through aligning themselves with organisations that command immense public trust, like the Science Museum Group,” the letter alleged.

The letter urged to find other ethical funding options.

“If your proposed Energy Revolution gallery (due to open in 2023) is sponsored by Adani, then we will not be bringing our students to it – or any other exhibition sponsored by a fossil fuel company,” the letter warned.

Responding to the latest development, Blatchford said that he can’t agree with the argument that the Museum should sever ties with all energy companies with an association, direct or indirect, with fossil fuels.

We believe the right approach is to engage and challenge companies and other partners to do more to make the global economy less carbon-intensive,” Blatchford was quoted as saying by the Guardian.

Earlier, two scientists refused to allow their work to be included in the Science Museum’s collection because of its links to Shell. Last December Indigenous leaders urged the Museum to cancel the Adani deal.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Deeply concerned that reported monkeypox cases have doubled in London in less than a week:…
News
Free Speech muffled: Universities cancel record number of speakers; ‘deeply worrying’ says watchdog
News
1 in 4 women fear they have been misdiagnosed by doctors
News
Downing Street admits to ‘nasty, misogynistic’ culture under outgoing PM Boris Johnson
News
Want to know the scientifically proven tactic of staying skinny? Deets inside
News
Braverman attacks Mordaunt, says she ‘didn’t stand up for women’
News
Rishi Sunak tops round 2 as 5 left in UK PM race: Who…
News
UK owes apology to 185,000 victims of forced adoption: Inquiry
News
What is the ‘Turkey teeth’ trend and why do UK Dentists detest it?
INDIA
India’s aviation regulator asks country’s first Transgender trainee-pilot to reapply for medical assessment
HEADLINE STORY
EXCLUSIVE: Is the UK ready for an Asian PM?
News
AI recruitment systems to be investigated over racial bias
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Keanu Reeves says it’s ‘always been a dream to play…
‘It’s 100 per cent clear that he is gay and…
More than 400 teachers call to boycott Adani sponsored show…
Azeem Rafiq, racism row: Yorkshire begins to pay employees fired…
Deeply concerned that reported monkeypox cases have doubled in London…
Ivana Trump dies after suspected cardiac arrest – here’s what…