Website Logo
  • Monday, July 17, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

More British Asians seek university education, white Britons less inclined

Interest from India and UAE drives the rise in the number of international applicants

The number of 18-year-olds in the UK applying for various courses declined from the record 326,190 last year to the current 319,570 (iStock image)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

THE proportion of British Asian and other ethnic minority candidates applying for UK universities has increased this year while interest from white Britons has declined.

There were 52,460 applicants of British Asian background, up four per cent over the previous year and the number of white Britons applying for degree courses dropped five per cent year-on-year to 213,220.

Despite the fall, white Britons remained the largest group seeking university education in the UK, The Times reported, citing Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS) data.

Overall, the number of 18-year-olds in the UK applying for various courses declined from the record 326,190 last year to the current 319,570.

Interest from India and the Middle East saw the number of international applicants rise by 2.4 per cent over the last year.

However, the number of British applicants seeking computer courses rose nine per cent to 94,870 from 86,630 a year ago.

There was also an uptick in the demand from foreigners with a 2.4 per cent jump in the proportion of international applicants.

This was driven mainly by a 20.8 per cent increase coming from the Middle East and an 8.7 per cent rise from India.

In contrast, the number of applicants from China dipped by 2.2 and the UCAS said it was “most likely” caused by pandemic-induced restrictions and disruption to learning.

June 30 was the deadline to apply for the courses and computing has emerged as the seventh most popular area of learning.

Overall, the computing courses saw 195,690 applications, including all ages and domiciles, with a nine per cent jump over the previous year. The trend suggests artificial intelligence is finding increasing traction.

Rashik Parmar, the chief executive of BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT, said ethics and diversity were vital in AI and “we want people from every background to know that the tech profession needs them.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
China seeks stable ties with India
News
Pakistan government to hand over power to caretaker setup next month
HEADLINE STORY
Global debt dominates as G20 finance chiefs meet
News
Senior doctors in England announce more strikes
HEADLINE STORY
Sunak’s migrant fee hike for public sector pay rise receives criticism
HEADLINE STORY
Delhi relief camps go under water as the Yamuna floods India’s capital
HEADLINE STORY
Gatwick Airport faces travel disruptions as workers announce strike
HEADLINE STORY
Ashwin shines as India crush Windies inside three days
News
Marking boycott threatens study opportunities for overseas students
INDIA
European Parliament urges India to ‘protect all religious minorities’
INDIA
Delhi river reaches record high in monsoon floods
News
UK visa fees and health surcharge set for ‘significant’ rise
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW