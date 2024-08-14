Indians outpace Britons in filling new UK jobs, data reveals

Since 2019, 488,000 positions have been filled by Indian nationals, while Nigerians have taken up 279,000 roles.

Experts suggest that non-EU migrants have increasingly replaced European workers. (Photo for representation: iStock)

By: Pramod Thomas

THE country has seen nearly 1.5 million new jobs created since the Covid-19 pandemic, with the majority being filled by non-EU workers, according to recent government data.

The figures reveal that more Indians and Nigerians have taken up these roles than British citizens, highlighting the significant impact of immigration changes following Brexit, reported The Times.

The data also revealed a decline of 242,000 jobs held by EU nationals, underlining the shift in the labour market post-Brexit.

Experts suggest that non-EU migrants have increasingly replaced European workers in various sectors, a trend exacerbated by immigration reforms introduced by the Tory government in 2021.

These changes lowered the salary threshold for non-EU migrants and reduced the required skills level, making it easier for employers to hire from outside the EU. The annual cap on sponsorship certificates was also lifted, further encouraging non-EU migration.

Neil O’Brien, the Tory MP who brought the figures to light, indicated that the recent surge in non-EU migration is a direct result of changes in immigration rules and post-study work visa restrictions. He pointed out that it is remarkable how, since the pandemic, more jobs have been filled by individuals from Nigeria and India than by British nationals.

O’Brien, who has frequently criticised the UK’s immigration system in his writings, also noted that average earnings for non-EU workers have declined significantly, now trailing behind those of UK citizens.

He suggested that this should prompt a thorough reassessment of the country’s immigration policies. O’Brien argued that, considering the strain on housing, infrastructure, and public services, the country should focus on attracting high-earning migrants. However, he believes the current system is moving in the wrong direction and calls for a complete overhaul of immigration policy.

Reliance on foreign labour is evident in sectors like healthcare, where the pandemic exposed critical workforce shortages. The relaxation of migration rules allowed care workers to bring dependants, who were eligible to work, leading to a significant rise in the number of dependants accompanying foreign workers.

In 2022, 155,343 dependants arrived in the UK, nearly triple the number from 2019, with Indian nationals accounting for the largest share.

Student visas have also contributed to the increase in non-EU workers, as the number of dependants accompanying international students surged before new restrictions were imposed. In 2022, nearly half a million foreign students brought 135,788 dependants to the UK, with Nigerian students alone accounting for 60,923 dependants.

The data indicated that the proportion of jobs held by non-EU nationals has risen from seven per cent at the end of 2019 to over 11 per cent by the end of last year, while the share of jobs held by EU nationals has dropped.

The number of jobs held by Nigerian nationals has increased by 206 per cent, Indian nationals by 126 per cent, and Bangladeshi nationals by 86 per cent during this period.

Economist Ben Brindle from Oxford University’s Migration Observatory said that non-EU migrants are increasingly taking on lower-paid roles previously occupied by EU workers before Brexit and the pandemic. He stressed the importance of recognising that the data counts jobs rather than individual workers, meaning part-time roles may inflate the figures.

“Figures show that Indians and ­Nigerians have been the top nationalities receiving work visas since the post-Brexit system came into force. But this is likely to be the employment market taking advantage of the labour available,” he was quoted as saying.