Website Logo
  • Thursday, June 22, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Molly-Mae Hague steps down as PrettyLittleThing creative director

According to reports, Molly-Mae was paid around £400,000 per month to work for the fast fashion retailer, taking her annual salary to a whopping £ 5 million.

Molly-Mae Hague (Photo by Ricky Vigil/Getty Images for Misspap)

By: Mohnish Singh

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague has announced that she has stepped down from her creative director job at PrettyLittleThing to focus on motherhood.

The TV star, who shot to fame after her participation in the fifth season of the reality TV show Love Island in 2019, joined the firm in August 2021. And nearly two years on, she has stepped down from the role.

She explained in a new YouTube video that since the birth of her daughter Bambi in January, she realised she is “only going to get this time once with my first-born child”, and so has decided to quit her job.

“A lot of people have been asking me about PLT creative director. ‘How’s the role going? How’s everything going with PLT?’ Everything is going incredibly with PLT. I will forever have the most insane relationship with PLT – they are literally my family,” she said. “I am still working with them and doing collections and edits, but I have actually decided to step down as my creative director role.”

She continued, “Over the last few weeks, I have realised that I’m only going to get this time once with my first-born child and I’m only going to get Bambi being four months old once and I feel like I’ve had to rearrange my life a little bit and lose some commitments that I did have.”

Opening up about not giving herself maternity leave, the 24-year-old admitted her work is her ‘phone’ but she couldn’t take on more responsibility right now. “The last thing I would want to be is in a role that I can’t fulfill right this moment,” she said. “There is no drama, there is absolutely no tea… nothing has gone on.”

According to reports, Molly-Mae was paid around £400,000 per month to work for the fast fashion retailer, taking her annual salary to a whopping £ 5 million.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Hollywood News
Sarita Choudhury gets candid about new season of ‘And Just Like That’
NEWS
A cappella group Penn Masala perform Bollywood songs at White House before Modi’s arrival
Entertainment
How Indian talent DJ JPeezy is lighting up the London party scene
NEWS
Harry Styles stops concert for pregnant fan to use washroom
NEWS
Modi’s US visit: Will these Indian-American guests attend the state dinner?
FILM
‘Kantara’ Prequel: Rishab Shetty explores hometown for inspiration
Entertainment
Sunny Deol celebrates 33 years of ‘Ghayal’
Hollywood News
Tenoch Huerta exits Netflix film following sexual assault allegations
Entertainment
Check out the intriguing trailer of Vidya Balan’s ‘Neeyat’
FILM
Vijay drops first look of new film ‘Leo’ on 49th birthday
MUSIC
‘Kho Jaun Main’ by Raveena Mehta unleashes a new wave sound
NEWS
Croydon announces line-up for its Summer Festivals series
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW