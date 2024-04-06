Mohsin Naveed Ranjha: Combining heritage with style statements

The forward-thinking fashion guru is looking forward to working his magic in the UK, blending eastern heritage with traditional artistry in his creations.

Mohsin Naveed Ranjha

By: Neelam Mistry-Thaker

WHETHER it’s womenswear, menswear or wedding couture, Mohsin Naveed Ranjha has made a name for himself globally with his chic and stylish creations.

The celebrated Pakistani fashion designer recently opened a standalone design studio in the heart of London, next to Regent’s Street.

The London studio includes ready-to-wear, luxury capsule collections and bespoke wedding services, across both menswear and womenswear. Having dressed celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Tan France and Janhvi Kapoor, the forward-thinking fashion guru is looking forward to working his magic in the UK, blending eastern heritage with traditional artistry in his creations.

Eastern Eye caught up with him to find out more about his fashion journey, London store, MNR brand and top style tips.

How did your journey in design begin?

When I was a student of medicine, the anatomy drawings developed my interest in the arts (ironically). This interest was fortunate to have support in the form of my family business in textiles.

I honed my interest and worked on my skill, eventually becoming a designer, taking my family business in a new direction along with my brother, Abubakar Naveed Ranjha, the managing director of the MNR brand.

What inspires your creations?

To be perfectly honest, it can be anything. Often, it’s just been my love for Punjabi music and our land of Punjab.

However, I am now trying to enjoy exploring my creativity more by treading into greater diversity in design and style.

What advice do you have for couples choosing MNR wedding outfits?

To always listen to one’s own heart and mind. My advice to all our brides and grooms is to wear what you want to.

When you wear something that you like as opposed to what a designer may thrust on you, you glow differently.

How do you blend historical influences with modern style in your designs?

Through meticulous research, innovative design techniques and a keen eye for blending traditional elements with contemporary aesthetics. I strive to encapsulate history, in different eras of its glory, in a modern way.

What is the philosophy behind the Mohsin Naveed Ranjha brand?

Love. As cliché as that may sound, no brand can ever truly be successful and sustainable without a sense of love for itself and those who are part of it. A love that transcends boundaries and borders, ethnicities, race and gender.

The MNR brand, our artisans, clients and patrons are all part of an ecosystem of love and warmth for us. We enjoy working in this positive space, letting the flow take over on our journey.

Can you describe the design process and craftsmanship behind an MNR piece?

Given love is at the centre of our brand, it is fair to say there is heart and soul in every piece we put out. Each design is a manifestation of passion, dedication and meticulous attention to detail. Everything we create at MNR has a sense of our cultural heritage – be it in its cut, colour or embroidery.

It is, therefore, as much cultural representation as it is a garment of fashion.

What led you to open a store in London?

It’s something I have always wanted to do.

I am a proud Pakistani and feel our craft has been completely underrepresented on the global fashion stage.

I wanted to show the world that our embroidery is the best globally and our artisans’ craftsmanship is without comparison. It’s about time people started taking south Asian fashion and craft more seriously, beyond the references and borrowing of the identity that happens on global luxury runways.

How does it feel to be the first homegrown Pakistani designer launching a standalone design studio in London?

Honestly, it feels like a dream. I am a great believer in dreams and manifesting them.

It’s a matter of great pride to see the MNR brand standing shoulder to shoulder with European luxury fashion giants, in central London.

I also want to take this opportunity to share a message with our younger and infinitely more talented emerging designers – focus on your craft and just be you. Everything else will come with time. Don’t rush the process.

How does MNR connect with its customers and build loyalty?

Audience hai to brand hai (if there is an audience, there is a brand). This mantra makes our life easier.

It’s a simple reminder and note to self, making sure we treat every person who comes through our doors with the love and respect inherent within our brand.

Do you find designing for men or women more fulfilling?

Both. I find inspiration and fulfilment in both women’s and men’s clothing designs.

Each offers its own creative opportunities to explore and express my vision, allowing me to push boundaries and create pieces that resonate with diverse audiences.

The craftsmanship of your pieces is exquisite. How do you keep designs fresh and exciting?

Thank you. Innovation is at the core of everything we do.

We constantly push the boundaries of design by exploring new materials, techniques, and cultural influences. Our presentation is also equally important. We always strive to create immersive experiences with our photoshoots, digital and instore experience.