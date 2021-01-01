Mohanlal’s Drishyam 2 set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video

By: Mohnish Singh







Eight years after the thunderous success of Drishyam (2013), the makers of the cult Malayalam thriller are gearing up to release its sequel titled Drishyam 2. Superstar Mohanlal, who won rave reviews for his powerful performance in the original film, returns to headline the sequel.

Drishyam 2, directed by Jeetu Joseph, is set to premiere directly on Amazon Prime Video, forgoing its theatrical release. The announcement of the same was made via the teaser release.

The teaser gives us a glimpse into the life of George Kutty (Mohanlal) and his family and how they are coping with the fall-out from the fateful night. With the entire family harbouring a secret that could make or break them, the nail-biting teaser sets the premise of what lies in store.







Drishyam 2, which went on the floors last September, becomes the first mainstream Malayalam film to premiere directly on a streaming media platform in 2021. In addition to Mohanlal, the thriller also stars Meena as the female lead. She played the leading lady in the original film also.

Talking about the film, Mohanlal said in a statement: “Drishyam was a one-of-a-kind thriller film, way ahead of its time, that was loved by all. With Drishyam 2, we are taking the story of George Kutty and his family ahead from where we left it off. I am delighted to associate with Amazon Prime Video to release one of the most-awaited movies of the year.”

Meanwhile, Mohanlal recently commenced work on his next Malayalam film Aaraattu, which is being helmed by B Unnikrishnan. This project marks the fourth time collaboration of Mohanlal and filmmaker Unnikrishnan.







Keep visiting this space again and again for more updates from the world of entertainment.





