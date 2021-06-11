Website Logo
  Friday, June 11, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 363,097
Total Cases 29,274,823
Today's Fatalities 3,403
Today's Cases 91,702
Mohanlal, Prithviraj, and other Mollywood celebs condemn violence against doctors

Mohanlal (Photo by AFP/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

In India, violence and assault against doctors are happening in several parts of the country. Looking at this scenario, many Mollywood stars took to social media to condemn the violence against doctors and frontline workers.

Mohanlal shared a graphic poster created by Indian Medical Association (IMA) and wrote, “We have all been fighting the Covid epidemic for the past year and a half. Leading fighters in this war are health workers, including doctors. Violence against doctors and hospitals, who work day and night at the risk of their lives to keep us all safe at home during very difficult lockdown times, is highly reprehensible.”

Prithviraj tweeted, “They are our soldiers. And we have a war to win! Stop attack on doctors.”

Nivin Pauly wrote on Facebook, “We’re fighting a war against Covid-19! Please stop the attack on our doctors! They are our soldiers.”

Aishwarya Lekshmi posted on Instagram, “We should be indebted to medical professionals , for all the selfless service that they provide us with during these times. But ,I don’t need to elaborate, you all know of the recent events. This needs to stop , once and forever. We need to create a safe working space for doctors and other medical professionals.”

Even Dulquer Salmaan on Facebook posted the graphic poster created by Indian Medical Association (IMA).

 

