Website Logo
  • Thursday, November 18, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 464,153
Total Cases 34,466,598
Today's Fatalities 301
Today's Cases 10,197
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 464,153
Total Cases 34,466,598
Today's Fatalities 301
Today's Cases 10,197

Business

Modi urges democracies to cooperate to make cryptocurrencies safe

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the World Leaders’ Summit “Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment” session on day three of COP26 on November 02, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIAN prime minister Narendra Modi urged cooperation between the world’s democracies to ensure cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin do not “end up in the wrong hands”, delivering the comments while his government drew up new rules for digital currencies.

Modi did not elaborate on those fears in his speech delivered virtually to the Sydney Dialogue, a forum focused on emerging, critical and cyber technologies.

But authorities in India and elsewhere have flagged the dangers of cryptocurrencies being used by terrorist groups and organised crime, and the destabilising risk they posed to national economies.

After extolling the opportunities presented by cyber-age technology, Modi sound a note of caution regarding digital currencies.

“Take cryptocurrency or Bitcoin, for example. It is important that all democratic nations work together on this and ensure it does not end up in the wrong hands, which can spoil our youth,” Modi said.

Indian officials currently drafting regulations are likely to propose a ban on all transactions and payments in cryptocurrencies, while letting investors hold them as assets, like gold, bonds and stocks, the Economic Times newspaper reported on Wednesday (17).

Modi chaired a meeting to discuss India’s approach to cryptocurrencies last week, and the Economic Times said his cabinet could receive the draft regulations for review within two to three weeks.

In September, regulators in China banned all cryptocurrency transactions and mining of cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, is hovering around the $60,000-level, having more than doubled its value since the start of this year.

India’s digital currency market was worth $6.6 billion in May 2021, compared with $923 million in April 2020, according to blockchain data platform Chainalysis.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
UK inflation soars to near decade-high on energy bills
INDIA
India’s Akasa Air orders 72 Boeing 737 MAX jets
UK
Bestway co-founder Adalat Chaudhary passes away
US
American Airlines resumes India flights
INDIA
Hinduja Global Solutions net profit jumps 68 per cent
UK
B&M revenue grows 1.2 per cent; says well stocked for Christmas
UK
AstraZeneca to take profit from Covid vaccine sales
INDIA
Online sales surge 23 per cent during Indian festive season: RedSeer
UK
Oxford Nanopore raises revenue guidance after UAE deal
UK
Uber hikes prices to provide ‘better rider experience’
HEADLINE STORY
Paytm makes history with India’s largest IPO
US
Theranos lab director says its technology was a ‘failure from the very beginning’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…
Karanvir Sharma on his Diwali plans, favourite sweet, shares a…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Parle Patel: We’ve rebooted Mrs Kapoor’s Daughter’s Wedding so it…
Akram Khan Company presents epic dance piece
Modi urges democracies to cooperate to make cryptocurrencies safe
Sabbir Nasir: My causes are universal
My top 10 books – Mona Dash
Rafiq expects floodgates to open after his racism revelations
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE