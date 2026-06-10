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Modi and Trump likely to meet at G7 summit: Report

Modi will begin a five-day visit on June 13 and will travel to Slovakia after attending the G7 meeting.

Modi & Trump
Donald Trump and Narendra Modi shake hands as they attend a joint press conference at the White House on February 13, 2025.
Reuters
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJun 10, 2026
Vivek Mishra

Vivek Mishra is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye covering British Asian affairs and developments in UK and South Asian politics. With 14 years of experience in digital journalism, his interests include politics, international relations, business, current affairs and sports.

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PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi is likely to meet US president Donald Trump on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in France, with trade, visas and energy cooperation expected to be among the key issues discussed, an Indian government source told Reuters.

The summit, scheduled for June 15-17 in the French town of Evian-les-Bains, will bring together leaders of major economies, including Trump, along with delegations from countries such as India.

Modi will begin a five-day visit on June 13 and will travel to Slovakia after attending the G7 meeting.

"The prime minister is expected to hold talks on trade ties, energy cooperation, and also take up the issue of H-1B visas," the source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The meeting would take place at a time when relations between New Delhi and Washington have faced challenges over US tariffs on Indian goods and Trump's claims that he helped end India's brief conflict with Pakistan last year, an assertion India has denied.

Recent engagement between the two countries has helped ease some tensions. During US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to India last month, the two sides discussed trade, visas, maritime security, energy supplies and developments in the Middle East.

Trade negotiations are moving towards the first tranche of a bilateral agreement that could be concluded by mid-July, India's trade minister Piyush Goyal said last week. India is seeking preferential tariff treatment from the United States as part of talks on an interim deal.

Washington has also proposed an additional 12.5 per cent tariff on imports from India and several other countries, alleging the use of forced labour, a claim India has rejected.

"The talks on the additional tariff have not concluded yet and we are hopeful that we will get competitive rates," a second Indian government source said.

India's foreign ministry and the US embassy in India did not respond to requests for comment.

The tightening of requirements for H-1B visas is also expected to feature in the discussions because of its impact on thousands of Indians working in the United States, the first source said.

According to the report, Modi and Trump may also discuss potential energy cooperation involving the United States and Venezuela.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Tags: G7 Summit, Narendra Modi, Donald Trump, India-US Relations, Trade Talks

donald trumpg7 summitindia-us relationsnarendra moditrade talks
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