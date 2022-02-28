Website Logo
  • Monday, February 28, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

HEADLINE STORY

Modi says evacuating Indian students from Ukraine top priority

India prime minister Narendra Modi.(REUTERS/Altaf Hussain/File Photo

By: Sattwik Biswal

Prime minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on the Ukraine crisis on Sunday (27) and asserted that ensuring the safety of Indian students and evacuating them is the government’s top priority, official sources said.

It was also decided at the meeting to further enhance cooperation with the neighbouring countries of Ukraine to expedite the evacuation of Indian students, they said.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar was part of the meeting, which was also attended by top government officials, including national security advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. The meeting lasted for over two hours, the sources said.

Modi presided over the meeting immediately upon his return from Uttar Pradesh, where he addressed public meetings as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) campaign for the state Assembly polls.

A large number of Indians, mostly students, are stranded in Ukraine following Russia’s attack on the country. India has started evacuating them and over 900 people have been brought back since Saturday (26).

Modi has also spoken to Russian president Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, with India calling for dialogue to defuse the crisis.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
India abstains on vote to call emergency UN General Assembly session on Ukraine
INDIA
Stranded Indians in Kyiv asked to move to railway station for onward journey
News
EXCLUSIVE: Don’t stop Covid tests
News
Report: Ethnic differences in Covid mortality change over time
HEADLINE STORY
Covid: No spectators for Kohli’s 100th test
INDIA
Ukraine: Russia praises India’s stand
HEADLINE STORY
Indian students stranded in Ukraine urged to follow guidelines
INDIA
India abstains from UNSC resolution on Russia’s ‘aggression’ against Ukraine
HEADLINE STORY
I tell my family I’m fine, but I’m not: Indian student stuck in…
News
Eastbourne man admits murdering Sabina Nessa
INDIA
Ukraine: Modi calls Putin as India seeks evacuation of nationals
HEADLINE STORY
IPL will start on March 26, Mumbai and Pune to host league phase
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Saba Qamar and Nauman Ijaz to lead Zindagi original Mrs…
ICICI Bank’s UK arm facilitates home loans in India for…
Queen is a ‘fan’ of grandmum in The Kumars at…
India abstains on vote to call emergency UN General Assembly…
Stranded Indians in Kyiv asked to move to railway station…
Vidyut Jammwal to debut as host with Discovery’s India’s Ultimate…