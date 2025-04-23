Skip to content
Modi arrives in Saudi Arabia to strengthen strategic ties

The trip came a day after Modi held talks with US vice-president JD Vance in India

Prime minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday (22)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeApr 23, 2025
Eastern Eye

INDIA’S prime minister Narendra Modi arrived in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah on Tuesday (22) for his third visit as prime minister to the oil-rich Gulf kingdom.

The trip came a day after Modi held talks with US vice-president JD Vance in India, with New Delhi looking to seal a trade deal with Washington and stave off punishing tariffs.

“India deeply values its long and historic ties with Saudi Arabia that have acquired strategic depth and momentum in recent years,” said Modi in a statement released by his office.

“Together, we have developed a mutually beneficial and substantive partnership.”

Pictures on Modi’s X account showed him being greeted by several Saudi officials after touching down in Jeddah in the afternoon.

Saudi Arabia has been a key supplier of oil to India, the world’s most populous country, for years.

India’s developing economy relies heavily on petroleum imports, with Saudi Arabia ranked as its third-largest supplier according to the Indian foreign ministry.

The Gulf kingdom is also home to more than two million Indian nationals who have long played a pivotal role in its labour market, helping construct many of the country’s mega-projects while sending billions of dollars in remittances back home each year.

During the two-day visit, Modi is scheduled to meet members of the Indian community.

Both Modi and Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman fostered close relations with US president Donald Trump during his first term in office.

More For You

Vinay Narwal

Lieutenant Vinay Narwal of the Indian Navy, 26, from Haryana, was among those killed in the attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Photo: X/@indiannavy

Navy officer on honeymoon, grandfather vacationing with grandkids among 26 killed in Kashmir attack

LIEUTENANT Vinay Narwal of the Indian Navy had been married just six days earlier. He was on his honeymoon in Pahalgam when he was shot in the head by a terrorist while eating bhelpuri with his wife.

Manjunatha, a tourist from Karnataka, was asked if he was Hindu or Muslim before being shot dead.

Keep ReadingShow less
Who is Saifullah Kasuri, the  mastermind behind Pahalgam attack?

Saifullah Kasuri

Who is Saifullah Kasuri, the  mastermind behind Pahalgam attack?

THE tourist town of Pahalgam in India's Jammu and Kashmir witnessed one of the worst terror attacks in the region on Tuesday (22) since the abrogation of Article 370. A group of heavily armed terrorists opened fire on unsuspecting tourists at Baisaran meadow, killing 26 people and injuring many more.

The attack sent shockwaves across the country and drew condemnation from leaders both in India and abroad. Within hours, a group known as The Resistance Front (TRF), widely believed to be a proxy of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility.

Keep ReadingShow less
kashmir attack

Indian security forces personnel escort an ambulance carrying the bodies of tourists who were killed in the attack near Pahalgam, outside the police control room in Srinagar.

Reuters

India hunts gunmen as world condemns deadly Kashmir attack

INDIAN security forces launched a major search operation on Wednesday, a day after gunmen opened fire on tourists in Kashmir, killing 26 people. The attack was the deadliest on civilians in the region since 2000.

Prime minister Narendra Modi, who returned early from a state visit to Saudi Arabia, condemned the attack and said the attackers “will be brought to justice.”

Keep ReadingShow less
kashmir attack

Indian police officers stand guard at a check point following an attack, near Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Reuters

Gunmen open fire on tourists in Indian Kashmir, at least 24 dead

AT LEAST 24 people were killed in Indian-administered Kashmir on Tuesday when gunmen opened fire on tourists, a senior police officer told AFP. Authorities said it was the worst attack on civilians in years.

The shooting took place in Pahalgam, a popular summer tourist destination around 90 kilometres from Srinagar. A senior police officer in the region, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the death toll.

Keep ReadingShow less
modi vance

Modi and Vance also reviewed the progress made since Modi met president Donald Trump in Washington in February. (Photo: X/@narendramodi)

narendramodi

Modi, Vance say progress made on India-US trade talks

INDIAN prime minister Narendra Modi and US vice president JD Vance discussed the progress of trade talks between the two countries during a meeting in New Delhi on Monday, their offices said. The meeting comes as India seeks to avoid US tariffs and continue dialogue with the Trump administration.

Vance is in India on a four-day visit with his family. US officials said the visit is largely personal and includes a trip to the Taj Mahal and a speech in Jaipur.

Keep ReadingShow less
