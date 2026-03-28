Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Modi opens New Delhi's second airport in ​Noida

Noida International Airport, 75km from the city, will initially handle 12 million passengers a year

narendra-modi-noida-airport

Prime minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, governor Anandiben Patel, and others, during inauguration of the newly constructed Noida International Airport, in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

(PMO via PTI Photo)
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasMar 28, 2026
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

INDIA opened a second international airport in the capital New Delhi on Saturday (28), as part of the country's rapid push to expand its air industry.

The Noida International Airport is 75 kilometres (45 miles) from the city, and will serve 12 million passengers a year in its initial phase, with the potential to grow to as many as 70 million.

It will also handle cargo, with the capacity to increase operations over time.

India's rapidly growing economy, and its 1.4 billion people, has opened the door for the country to become the world's fourth-largest air market, including domestic and international travel.

Prime minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the airport, a greenfield project in Jewar in Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous state with estimated 243 million people.

Modi said he hoped the airport would become a gateway to the wider Delhi region, and once fully operational, a flight would take off every two minutes.

"The airport would boost economic activity in western Uttar Pradesh, creating opportunities for farmers, small businesses and young people," he said.

It will complement the existing Indira Gandhi International Airport, 15 kilometres (nine miles) from the centre.

"Together, the two airports will function as an integrated aviation system, easing congestion, expanding passenger capacity, and positioning Delhi NCR (National Capital Region), among leading global aviation hubs," Modi's office said.

The development of the air industry sector has been a priority for Modi since he came to power in 2014, and launched a drive to boost air links between small towns and megacities.

The number of airports has more than doubled in the past decade, from 74 in 2014 to 157 in 2024, according to aviation ministry figures.

(AFP)

narendra modiuttar pradeshindia aviationnoida airport

Related News

Maldives rejects
News

Maldives rejects UK deal to hand Chagos Islands to Mauritius

nila-patel-death
News

Drug dealer jailed for life for stamping Asian mother to death

trump-uk-starmer
News

Trump calls British warships 'toys' in fresh attack

pakistan-afghanistan-war
News

Pakistan resumes military operations against Afghanistan after Eid truce

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us