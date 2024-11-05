  • Tuesday, November 05, 2024
Three charged as Modi condemns attack on Hindu temple in Canada

‘I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada,’ Modi said. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

THREE individuals were charged on Monday in Canada following violent incidents at a Hindu temple that drew strong condemnation from Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, intensifying already tense relations between the two countries.

The violence occurred outside the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, near Toronto, where clashes reportedly took place between Sikh activists and another group. Modi described the incident as a “deliberate attack,” while Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau also criticised the violence.

Peel Regional Police, responsible for the Brampton area, confirmed the arrests related to the protests at the temple. Charges include assault with a weapon and assaulting a police officer.

“I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada,” Modi posted on X.

Canada hosts the largest Sikh community outside India, including advocates for “Khalistan,” a separatist movement aiming to establish a Sikh state in India. Tensions have escalated further following Ottawa’s accusation that the Indian government was involved in the 2023 killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen and Khalistan activist, in Vancouver.

Trudeau has claimed Modi’s government violated Canadian sovereignty with actions targeting Sikh activists in Canada. India has dismissed the allegations and criticised Canada for allegedly tolerating extremist elements for years.

“Such acts of violence will never weaken India’s resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law,” Modi added.

Videos on social media appear to show people carrying yellow Khalistan flags confronting others holding Indian flags, with reports of isolated fights.

Sikhs for Justice, a pro-Khalistan group with a base in Canada and the U.S., stated its members were “peacefully protesting” outside the temple against Indian consular officials reportedly present.

Modi also described the “attempts to intimidate our diplomats” as “equally appalling.”

Arunesh Giri, president of the Canadian Hindu Foundation, told AFP the incident has instilled “fear” within the community, with some members feeling unsafe at their places of worship.

The foundation called for unity rallies outside the Brampton temple and another Hindu site in British Columbia, urging Canadian leaders to “stand with Hindu Canadians.”

India’s foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal referred to the attack as the work of “extremists and separatists” and called on Canada to ensure the protection of all places of worship.

“We also expect those engaging in violence to face prosecution,” Jaiswal added.

(With inputs from AFP)

