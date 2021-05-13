Modern-day Lady Godivas to participate in Coventry Moves

FOURTEEN modern-day women are participating in Coventry Moves.

Women chosen as Lady Godivas are learning horse-riding to take part in an event to launch Coventry UK City of Culture year.

Coventry Moves, which takes place on 5 June, is billed as a dawn to dusk performance. The Godivas exact roles will be revealed on the day.

The Godivas, chosen to represent women of the city, include musician Christine ‘Sugary’ Staple and Pru Porretta, who has played Godiva at events since 1982.

According to legend, Leofric became so exasperated by Godiva’s endless appeals to reduce taxes in Coventry, he declared he would do so if she rode naked through the crowded marketplace.

The 14 women chosen to represent her have been selected for their “unique stories”, the Coventry City of Culture Trust said. Many of the women are learning to ride a horse for the first time as part of filmed contributions.

As well as Ms Staple, who has been writing, producing, and performing in film, video, and music since her teens and is the manager of her husband Neville Staple of The Specials, and Ms Poretta, who has been involved in charitable causes in Coventry for nearly 40 years.

The women taking part include:

Felicity Alsop, a young woman who has autism and cares for her mother.

Alethea Balbuena, director of operations of Coventry and Warwickshire Mind.

Kirsty Brewerton, a clinical sister with the NHS.

Surinder Dhillon, who founded Ekta-Unity which works to improve the wellbeing of the Asian community.

Christine Eade, who manages The Pod, Coventry City Council’s mental health social brokerage and cultural hub.

Isabelle Edgar-McCabe, founded baby bank Baby Godiva in 2019.

Reena Jaisiah, the 2016 recipient of Coventry City Council’s Good Citizen Award.

Last Mafuba, founder of charity Inini Initiative, that provides mental health services to people of colour.

Caitlin McCarthy, a 16-year-old singer songwriter.

Jess McLish, who launched Coventry Rocks, a website for families to find local baby and toddler groups, events, attractions and activities.

Loraine Mponela, a community campaigner.

Laura Nyahuye, founder of social enterprise Maokwo.

Chenine Bhathena, creative director of the trust, said: “Lady Godiva embodies so much of Coventry’s spirit and history and our 14 Godivas are wonderful examples of the amazing women that continue to help shape the city we live in. Coventry Moves will be the signature event that really kick starts our year. Everyone is invited to enjoy the show from the comfort of your own home.”

The festival officially begins on 15 May.