Mixed reception for 'Tales of the Shire' as new 'Lord of the Rings' game goes live

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 29, 2025
Highlights

  • Tales of the Shire launches today on Xbox Series X|S
  • A cosy Hobbit life simulation game set in the Lord of the Rings universe
  • Early reviews are mixed, highlighting charm but noting technical and gameplay issues
  • Scores range from 4/10 to 8/10 across major publications
  • Currently holds an OpenCritic score of 64 and Metacritic score of 60

Tales of the Shire debuts with mixed critical reception

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of the Shire is now available on Xbox Series X and S, offering players a cosy, slice-of-life experience set in Middle-earth. Developed as a life simulator focusing on Hobbit village life, the game invites players to explore Bywater, cook meals, forage, and farm in a calm, storybook-style environment.

However, early reviews suggest the game may not fully deliver on its potential. Critics have highlighted a charming aesthetic and attention to Tolkien lore, but also pointed out technical issues, limited content, and unpolished mechanics.

What the critics are saying

CGMagazine – 8/10

Described Tales of the Shire as “a novel, yet not revolutionary” take on cosy games. The review praised the experience of Hobbit life, enjoyable gameplay loops, and use of the Tolkien licence, but flagged some issues with map design and progression.

TheSixthAxis – 7/10

Said the game will appeal to a specific audience – mainly fans of Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley who appreciate a relaxed pace. It noted the limited action elements but praised the world-building and tone.

PC Gamer – 6.7/10

Enjoyed the cooking and foraging systems, but found the fishing and farming to be underwhelming. Noted that there isn’t enough content to fill the in-game days meaningfully.

GamesRadar – 3/5

Called it a respectful tribute to Tolkien’s world, though not one with lasting appeal. The reviewer said they were glad to visit Bywater, but unlikely to return.

DualShockers – 5.5/10

Criticised the technical performance, especially crashes and the lack of autosave, which made gameplay feel stressful rather than relaxing.

Nintendo Life – 4/10

Found the concept promising but said the execution fell short, especially on the Switch version. Referred to it as a "slog" despite its peaceful premise.

Push Square – 4/10

Noted the strong concept and Tolkien charm, but said Tales of the Shire leans too heavily on its Lord of the Rings branding without offering standout gameplay.

Current scores and availability

As of now, Tales of the Shire holds an OpenCritic rating of 64 and a Metacritic score of 60. The game is available to play on Xbox Series X and S, with additional releases across other platforms.

