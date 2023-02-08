Website Logo
  • Wednesday, February 08, 2023
Misconduct hearing for Metropolitan cop Shanoor Ali, accused of punching woman, to be held on February 22-24

Ali has been accused of assaulting the victim on June 27, 2021, at a place in London where he had gone with colleagues in uniform.

Photo credit: iStock

By: Shubham Ghosh

Metropolitan Police officer Shanoor Ali is set to face a hearing at the International Dispute Resolution Centre in London between February 22 and 24 in connection to an accusation of misconduct against a woman.

It has been alleged that Ali assaulted the woman on June 27, 2021, at a place in London SW17 where he had gone with other colleagues in uniform. He was accused of pushing the victim twice outside the address and punching her in the face, dislodging a tooth.

The woman, who has been unnamed, was subsequently arrested and a consideration was given to her being prosecuted, but no charges were preferred against her, said the Metropolitan Police.

It has been alleged that Ali’s actions breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour relating to use of force.

The notice of the hearing will be held in public.

During the hearing, the identity of victims/witnesses will be protected as appropriate, the police said.

