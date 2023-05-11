Website Logo
  • Thursday, May 11, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Mindy Kaling debuts new swimsuit line

“This collection marks Mindy’s debut in swim design,” according to Andie’s press release.

Mindy Kaling (Photo credit: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Mindy Kaling on Wednesday officially launched a swim collection. She co-created a 33-piece collection of bathing suits, bikinis, and cover-ups that she co-designed with the swimwear brand Andie Swim.

“This collection marks Mindy’s debut in swim design,” according to Andie’s press release.

“I wanted the collection to be bold, fun, and empowering, full of pieces that make you look and feel amazing,” the Mindy Project star said in a press release of the 33-piece collection, which ranges in size from XXS to XXXL and retails from $52 to $128.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Andie (@andieswim)

Talking exclusively to People, Kaling said, “I’ve been a fan of Andie Swim for years. I’ve had six different iterations of my body in the past five years [Kaling is mother to daughter Katherine Swati, 5, and son Spencer Avu, 2], and Andie has always been incredibly flattering. So when they wanted to work with me on this collection, I was thrilled.”

“It’s not like you become a mom and you give up on looking cute and sexy and all you want to wear is a modest navy bathing suit. I don’t need to have a skirted bathing suit. These pieces make me feel young and carefree — they’re not too revealing, they give me support where I need it and the colours are gorgeous. I’m not someone where every piece of clothing is flattering on me. I am curvy and I have big thighs, and the collection is great for my body type. And I think a lot of women will like it for themselves as well,” she added.

Before Kaling, Demi Moore also posed for Andie Swim’s swimsuits. She was even an early investor in the company and posed for a swimwear campaign alongside her three daughters in 2021.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

FILM
Amitabh Bachchan retrospective, Kennedy, Joram part of Sydney Film Festival line-up
Entertainment
Observed policemen, understood their mannerisms, and nuances to play the role of cop for Dahaad,…
FILM
Do Over wins the Best Social Awareness Film Award in Norway
TELEVISION
Hansal Mehta’s web series Scoop to release on June 2
Entertainment
Karan Johar and Guneet Monga join hands to push landscape of filmmaking in Indian cinema
Entertainment
Deepika on TIME magazine cover, says ‘don’t feel anything’ about ‘constant political backlash’
Hollywood News
Prime Video sets July premiere for Good Omens season 2
FILM
SS Rajamouli opens about his 10-part film version of Mahabharata
Entertainment
Here’s how Vijay Varma mocked his Dahaad co-star Gulshan Devaiah
Entertainment
‘Entire trial was a mockery of judiciary system’: Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Khan
Entertainment
How Shehnaaz Gill is self-sabotaging
Entertainment
Yogi Adityanath meets makers of The Kerala Story
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW