Mindy Kaling debuts new swimsuit line

“This collection marks Mindy’s debut in swim design,” according to Andie’s press release.

Mindy Kaling (Photo credit: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Mindy Kaling on Wednesday officially launched a swim collection. She co-created a 33-piece collection of bathing suits, bikinis, and cover-ups that she co-designed with the swimwear brand Andie Swim.

“This collection marks Mindy’s debut in swim design,” according to Andie’s press release.

“I wanted the collection to be bold, fun, and empowering, full of pieces that make you look and feel amazing,” the Mindy Project star said in a press release of the 33-piece collection, which ranges in size from XXS to XXXL and retails from $52 to $128.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andie (@andieswim)

Talking exclusively to People, Kaling said, “I’ve been a fan of Andie Swim for years. I’ve had six different iterations of my body in the past five years [Kaling is mother to daughter Katherine Swati, 5, and son Spencer Avu, 2], and Andie has always been incredibly flattering. So when they wanted to work with me on this collection, I was thrilled.”

“It’s not like you become a mom and you give up on looking cute and sexy and all you want to wear is a modest navy bathing suit. I don’t need to have a skirted bathing suit. These pieces make me feel young and carefree — they’re not too revealing, they give me support where I need it and the colours are gorgeous. I’m not someone where every piece of clothing is flattering on me. I am curvy and I have big thighs, and the collection is great for my body type. And I think a lot of women will like it for themselves as well,” she added.

Before Kaling, Demi Moore also posed for Andie Swim’s swimsuits. She was even an early investor in the company and posed for a swimwear campaign alongside her three daughters in 2021.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!