Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Menopause mindfulness: Using MBCT to ease emotional and  mental challenges

It is not a quick fix, but a gentle, transformative journey towards balance and thriving

Menopause mindfulness

Menopause is not an end – it is a transformative phase, a powerful invitation to rediscover yourself

Instagram/ itsmitamistry
Mita Mistry
By Mita MistryMay 09, 2025

The heat flares up, then fades, leaving behind a chill of uncertainty. Menopause is not just a physical challenge; it is a profound emotional shift, a re-evaluation of identity, roles and the future. What begins with whispers – missed periods, sleepless nights, brain fog – can escalate into a roar, drowning out the quiet undercurrents of emotional upheaval.

We may find ourselves lost, questioning who we are, grappling with a sense of loss, and battling the unwelcome guests of anxiety and irritability.

Yet, amidst this turbulence, a lighthouse shines: Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy (MBCT). Scientific research shows that MBCT can ease the psychological symptoms of menopause and enhance quality of life.

It is not a quick fix, but a gentle, transformative journey towards balance and thriving. Imagine learning to observe the storm within – not as a helpless passenger, but as a seasoned sailor, skilfully navigating each wave.

MBCT, rooted in mindfulness and cognitive behavioural therapy, teaches us to observe our inner world with care. We learn to acknowledge our thoughts and emotions not as absolute truths, but as passing mental events. This awareness becomes our anchor, keeping us grounded amid the tides of worry, self-doubt and self-criticism.

One of MBCT’s most powerful benefits is the cultivation of self-compassion. How often do we berate ourselves for struggling through change? MBCT gently encourages us to offer ourselves the same kindness we would give a dear friend. The harsh inner critic softens, replaced by a more nurturing inner voice. We begin to say, “This is difficult, and I will be kind to myself,” instead of, “Why can I not handle this?”

In essence, MBCT builds emotional resilience. It equips us to navigate the menopausal rollercoaster with steadiness. Rumination – the endless loop of negative thinking – often amplifies emotional distress. Worries about ageing, health, or shifting relationships can become overwhelming. MBCT offers tools to interrupt this cycle. By anchoring in the present moment, we create space between ourselves and our intrusive thoughts. We learn to notice them, acknowledge them, and gently guide our attention back to what truly matters, like bringing a lost mind home.

Practical MBCT tips in order to support your menopause journey: Mindful breathing: Find a quiet space and follow the rhythm of your breath. Even a few minutes can instil calm.

Body scans: Lie down and bring your awareness to each part of your body in turn. This cultivates a deeper, non-judgmental connection with yourself.

Mindful movement: Try gentle forms of exercise such as yoga or tai chi, focusing on bodily sensations and movement.

Notice your thoughts: Pause throughout the day to observe your thoughts, acknowledging them without engaging.

Guided meditations: Explore guided meditations specifically designed for stress reduction and emotional well-being.

Menopause is not an end – it is a transformative phase, a powerful invitation to rediscover ourselves. Through MBCT, we can move from merely managing symptoms to truly thriving – with greater awareness, compassion and inner strength. This new chapter can be met not just with endurance, but with grace and wisdom.

For more listen to Healing Place podcast, Instagram @healingplacepod @itsmitamistry

cognitive therapyemotional shiftidentity rolesmindfulnesspsychological symptomsquality of lifetransformative phasemenopause

Related News

LNW Charity
UK

LNW Charity launches appeal to fund bereavement suite for parents

Ali’s Kitchen chef fined for serving curry with nuts despite allergy alert
Food

Ali’s Kitchen chef fined for serving curry with nuts despite allergy alert

Kerry Ashdown
Jewel Thief Falters with Silly Screenplay and Overdone Plot
Entertainment

Jewel Thief: Self-indulgent stealing story badly let down by silly screenplay

JD-Vance
Editorial

JD Vance says US won't intervene in India-Pakistan conflict

More For You

Eye Spy: Top stories from the world of entertainment
Sonakshi Sinha on the set of Nikita Roy
Sonakshi Sinha on the set of Nikita Roy

Eye Spy: Top stories from the world of entertainment

A definite flop

The forthcoming Bollywood release Nikita Roy falls into the category of films that should never have been greenlit. The psychological thriller, headlined by flop actress Sonakshi Sinha, marks the directorial debut of her failed actor brother Kussh S Sinha. The terrible-looking turkey also stars Arjun Rampal – an actor who hasn’t been anywhere near a good film in years. It will likely play to empty cinemas when it releases on 30 May.

Sonakshi Sinha and Arjun Rampal in the doomed thriller 'Nikita Roy.'

Keep ReadingShow less
‘Pakistan army is the problem’

An Indian paramilitary serviceman keeps watch in Pahalgam last Wednesday (23)

‘Pakistan army is the problem’

THE year is 2025, 78 years after the creation of Pakistan as a homeland for Muslims, as imagined by Muhammad Ali Jinnah for those who did not wish to remain behind in India. Given its rich resources and the fertile fields of the Punjab, Pakistan should today be one of Asia’s richest economies, possibly even ahead of India.

Take the example of Sir Anwar Pervez, founder of the Bestway group, who is probably the most respected Pakistani-origin entrepreneur in the UK. There should be many people like him in Pakistan.

Keep ReadingShow less
Eye Spy: Top stories from the world of entertainment
Armaan Malik
Armaan Malik

Eye Spy: Top stories from the world of entertainment

AWESOME ARMAAN

Popular singer Armaan Malik comprehensively showed that he represents the future of commercial Indian music with a stunning set of UK shows in London and Leicester. Apart from delivering his biggest Hindi hits, the 29-year-old also received a great response for his English-language songs from an audience spanning all age groups. His spirited performances further proved that he is one of India’s finest live talents.

Keep ReadingShow less
Comment: ‘Time to move English pride beyond the football pitch’

A St George’s Day parade in Gravesend

Comment: ‘Time to move English pride beyond the football pitch’

ST GEORGE’S DAY – England’s national day on Wednesday (23) – raises the question of whether we could celebrate England more.

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer will mark the occasion with a reception in Downing Street. He told his candidates not to “flinch” from flying the St George’s flag last year, though Labour tends to place more emphasis on the Union Jack in England.

Keep ReadingShow less
Eye Spy: Top stories from the world of entertainment
ROOH: Within Her
ROOH: Within Her

Eye Spy: Top stories from the world of entertainment

DRAMATIC DANCE

CLASSICAL performances have been enjoying great popularity in recent years, largely due to productions crossing new creative horizons. One great-looking show to catch this month is ROOH: Within Her, which is being staged at Sadler’s Wells Theatre in London from next Wednesday (23)to next Friday (25). The solo piece, from renowned choreographer and performer Urja Desai Thakore, explores narratives of quiet, everyday heroism across two millennia.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc