Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Milli Bhatia directs bold new play unpacking British Asian experience of anger

Set in a Birmingham hotel basement, 'Speed' tells the story of a nurse, a delivery driver and an entrepreneur who attend a speed awareness course.

Milli Bhatia directs bold new play unpacking British Asian experience of anger
Shazia Nicholls, Nikesh Patel, Sabrina Sandhu and Arian Nik in a poster of Speed
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasApr 12, 2025
Pramod Thomas
See Full Bio

A NEW play explores anger through the lens of being both south Asian and British, its Asian director has said.

Speed, directed by Milli Bhatia opened at Bush Theatre last Friday (4). It is written by Mohamed Zain Dada (Zain), and the cast includes Nikesh Patel, Arian Nik, Shazia Nicholls and Sabrina Sandhu.

Set in a Birmingham hotel basement, it tells the story of a nurse, a delivery driver and an entrepreneur who attend a speed awareness course.

In an interview with Eastern Eye, Bhatia said, “The play follows three participants and a facilitator.

“It is a new scheme being trialled by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA), combining different methods to rehabilitate individuals who drive at excessive speeds or have been involved in road altercations. The programme is specifically tailored as a speed awareness course for aggressive drivers.

“The play raises intriguing questions about British stoicism, particularly the idea of keeping calm and carrying on, and what that means for second- and third-generation British south Asians today, especially in the wake of race riots.”

She added, “It explores the themes of racing culture, car culture, and our community’s relationship with cars.

“During our research, we have been looking at Zimmers of Southall, a photography book by Hark Karan, which celebrates our community and its deep connection with cars in this country. We also drew inspiration from [Turner Prize winner] Jasleen Kaur’s recent exhibition at Tate, which includes an installation of a car with a giant doily on it. I interpreted it as a beautiful symbol of first-generation migrants acquiring their own cars and the care they place in them.

“Through this process, we have deeply examined car culture and how it specifically relates to our community — this is very much reflected in the play.”

Bhatia said Speed poses important questions about how we are permitted to express anger, and the extent to which we suppress it to avoid being misinterpreted or judged. She added, “Zain, the writer, was inspired by his own experience of attending a speed awareness course. He was fascinated by the dramatic potential of strangers coming together in a room, wanting to present themselves in a certain way while also being exposed to situations that make them feel vulnerable.

Milli Bhatia

“The play isn’t directly about this, but many of us have been reflecting on how much permission we feel to express ourselves, particularly after last summer’s race riots [after the Southport killings]. There was horrific footage of south Asian men simply walking down the street and being attacked for being there. That was terrifying for us.

“We are all very aware of what previous generations of Indians in this country endured. We’ve spoken to our parents and grandparents about the National Front, the Southall riots, and the incredible resistance movements they were part of – things that aren’t widely celebrated or discussed. That’s why Defiance, the Channel 4 series, felt like such an important moment in acknowledging our history of protest.

“After the race riots, we gained a new perspective on what our parents and grandparents had told us. We experienced real fear, which made us question anger – where it goes, how much of it we’re allowed to express. That context made the play feel dramatically compelling.”

Bhatia said she hoped south Asians who come to watch that play will experience that same sense of recognition as Speed poses “meaningful questions for them”.

“At its core, however, Speed focuses on speeding and aggressive driving. Applying this issue to the south Asian community, and particularly to our generation, is fascinating. We are often referred to as the angry generation, and the facilitator in the play frequently references academic discussions on anger.

“[Roman philosopher] Seneca, for instance, viewed anger as a useless emotion. However, I was recently listening to Gabor Maté, Canadian physician and author, who argues that anger is essential for survival. This theme feels particularly poignant now, considering that only last summer, south Asians were attacked simply for their visibility. Looking at how earlier generations navigated these issues has been as crucial as examining what it means for us today.”

Bhatia has been nominated twice for the Olivier Awards for Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner and Blue Mist.

A former associate director at the Royal Court Theatre, she has worked with leading theatres across the UK and internationally, with productions staged in the West End, New York, and Sweden.

Describing her journey in the arts, she said, “I always knew I wanted to be a storyteller, and I was lucky to grow up in a home where my parents [actress Meera Syal and her former husband, the journalist Shekhar Bhatia] and grandparents actively encouraged that.

“I started directing at university when I was 18, though it wasn’t something I initially planned to do. I was studying drama and English, and I knew I wanted to work in the arts, but I wasn’t sure in what capacity.”

“At one point, I thought I might become an actor, but I was also volunteering at a women’s refuge at the time. I had done so in London, and when I moved to Norwich for university, I continued volunteering. They asked me to organise a fundraiser, and I agreed. Since I was in the drama department and had access to brilliant actors and resources, I decided to put on a play. That was the first play I ever directed, at 18.

“Six years later, I was directing at the Royal Court. It was quite a rapid trajectory. I quickly realised how much I loved collaboration in theatre. Directing allowed me to focus on two things I really cared about: political themes (since the play supported the refuge) and working with an all-female cast for that project.”

Bhatia said she was moved by a play by South African playwright Yael Farber called Nirbhaya, which was based on the Delhi gang rape incident. Even now, years later, I think about that play. It opened my eyes to what theatre could be and who it could be about. It profoundly moved me, she said.

She said she feels creatively fulfilled by making work that explores big questions about south Asians, their place in the world, and the challenges they face.

speed playsouth asianbush theatrebritish asianmilli bhatia

Related News

Bill Gates Encourages Indian Youth to Travel and See Poverty
Business

Bill Gates urges Indian youth to travel and witness poverty

'India, US finalise terms of reference of trade deal'
Business

'India, US finalise terms of reference of trade deal'

Steel tycoon accused of diverting millions to family while bankrupt
News

Steel tycoon accused of diverting millions to family while bankrupt

Eye Spy: Top stories from the world of entertainment
Entertainment

Eye Spy: Top stories from the world of entertainment

More For You

Mythili Prakash's all-female show 'She's Auspicious' humanises the goddess

Mythili Prakash in 'She's Auspicious'

Mythili Prakash's all-female show 'She's Auspicious' humanises the goddess

Shiveena Haque

ACCLAIMED American Bharatanatyam exponent Mythili Prakash recently took centre stage with the UK premiere of her show at the newly opened Sadler’s Wells East theatre in Stratford, London.

Any new venue drums up a world of excitement and almost feels like going on a first date, and this was no different. The freshness of everything was immediately impactful in this suitably lit venue. New carpet, modern fixtures, a Great Gatsby-inspired ambience, and the smell of unforgettable art in the air. There was also a dash of loving memories thrown in.

Keep ReadingShow less
Actors Oliver Johnstone, Ivanno Jeremiah and Stanley Townsend in rehearsals

Actors Oliver Johnstone, Ivanno Jeremiah and Stanley Townsend in rehearsals

'Retrograde' challenges racial barriers in 1950s Hollywood

RETROGRADE, a play centred around Sidney Poitier, deals with themes of inequality and discrimination and will appeal to the younger generation in the UK, its Asian director has said.

Amit Sharma is the artistic director of the Kiln in north London, where Retrograde was first performed.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mia Khan on how 'fresh race dynamics' redefine Belgrade’s 'Romeo and Juliet'

Mia Khan

Khan at the rehearsal

Mia Khan on how 'fresh race dynamics' redefine Belgrade’s 'Romeo and Juliet'

A NEW adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet explores “race dynamics” through its diverse cast, featuring actors from non-white backgrounds.

Director Corey Campbell has cast Welsh actress Mia Khan, who plays Juliet, opposite a black actor (Kyle Ndukuba, making his professional debut) as Romeo.

Keep ReadingShow less
'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' review: A joyous, nostalgic spectacle

'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' review: A joyous, nostalgic spectacle

Roshan Doug

**** (four stars out five)

Ian Fleming’s name is, of course, synonymous with the fictitious spy, 007. But what might surprise some is that he was also the author of the children’s musical, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, starring Dick van Dyke, filmed in 1968 and produced by the late Albert Broccoli - the owner of the James Bond franchise.

Keep ReadingShow less
Playwright Farrah Chaudhry's 'Community' is a love letter to brown lives in Birmingham

Farrah Chaudhry

Playwright Farrah Chaudhry's 'Community' is a love letter to brown lives in Birmingham

IN A world where the media often focuses on differences, a British Asian playwright has shone the spotlight on the shared humanity within brown and Muslim communities.

Birmingham-based Farrah Chaudhry said her latest comedy-drama, Community, challenges stereotypes, offering a narrative that celebrates everyday lives, connections, and healing.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc