  • Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Trending Now:  

INDIA

Militant killed, seven security personnel injured in Kashmir clashes

Survivors at a hospital said that the attacker continued firing on the bus for several minutes

Wounded survivors of the militant attack in Reasi town, receive medical treatment at a hospital in Jammu on June 11, 2024. (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

A SUSPECTED militant was killed and seven security personnel were wounded in clashes in Indian-administered Kashmir, police said Wednesday (12).

The first incident occurred late Tuesday (11) night in Hiranagar, a village near the frontier with Pakistan which, like India, claims the Himalayan region in full.

Security forces rushed to the border village, with a man killed in the resulting gunfight who police believed had crossed over from the Pakistan side.

“This appears to be a fresh infiltration in which one terrorist was killed and the search for one more is ongoing,” Anand Jain, a top police officer told reporters.

Hours later, suspected rebels lobbed grenades and fired at an army checkpoint in the remote Doda area around 100 kilometres (60 miles) to the north, leaving six soldiers and a police officer wounded.

Six of the wounded were transported to hospital for treatment, said police senior superintendent Javaid Iqbal.

“A search operation is on in the forest area,” he added.

The incidents came days after a gunman opened fire bullets on a bus full of Indian pilgrims returning from a Hindu shrine in the southern Kashmir district of Reasi, leaving nine dead and dozens wounded.

Survivors at a hospital said that the attacker continued firing on the bus for several minutes after it tumbled down into a ravine.

Army special forces and police have launched a manhunt in a vast forested area and released a sketch of the attacker, announcing a reward of $24,000 (£18,801) for information leading to his location.

India has around 500,000 soldiers permanently deployed in Kashmir.

The three back-to-back incidents follow an uptick in militant attacks in the southern Hindu-dominated areas of the Muslim-majority territory.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their independence from British rule in 1947, and the rivals have fought three wars over control of the territory.

Since 1989 rebel groups have waged a violent insurgency, demanding independence for Kashmir or its merger with Pakistan.

The conflict has left tens of thousands of civilians, soldiers, and rebels dead.

Clashes between rebels and soldiers have drastically reduced since 2019, when prime minister Narendra Modi’s government revoked the limited constitutional autonomy of the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir.

India regularly accuses Pakistan of supporting and arming the rebels, a charge Islamabad denies.

(AFP)

Related Stories

News
‘India prioritises resolving border issues with China’
INDIA
Modi to take oath alongside coalition allies
INDIA
Modi to take oath for third term over the weekend
INDIA
Modi set for tougher ride; key ally pledges support
INDIA
India election results: Modi alliance short of landslide
News
India votes in final phase of elections, what next?
INDIA
India–China relations likely to remain ‘antagonistic’ amid ongoing distrust: report
News
Modi holds two-day meditation ahead of election results
News
Amit Shah: Pakistan-occupied Kashmir belongs to India and we will take it
News
India, Bangladesh probe suspected murder of lawmaker
INDIA
Suspected rebels kill Modi’s party leader in Kashmir
INDIA
India braces for second heatwave amid critical election season

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Grant Shapps
‘Super majority’ for Labour can give Starmer ‘unchecked power’, warns…
heatwave-disabled-people
People with disabilities hit hard by heatwaves: Study
Businesswomen endorse Rachel Reeves as first female chancellor
GitHub partners with Infosys to open centre in India
Russia-Ukraine conflcit
Two Indian nationals recruited by Russian army killed in Ukraine
Militant killed, seven security personnel injured in Kashmir clashes

Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using Ad Blocker or some other adblocking software which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We strive to deliver high-quality content and experiences. To help us continue, please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker.  We use non-intrusive ads to keep our content free.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We need money to operate the site, and almost all of it comes from our online advertising.

Please add EasternEye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×