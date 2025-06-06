Miley Cyrus frees the nipple in a powerful sheer look during New York album signing event

Miley Cyrus is stepping into her new era with bold fashion choices. On 4 June, the pop icon made an appearance in New York City while promoting her latest album, Something Beautiful. Clad in a completely sheer black gown, Miley greeted fans outside Rockefeller Center, signed autographs, and proved once again that she’s fully in control of her narrative.
Sheer look makes a statement during album signing
Wearing a sheer Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress that revealed black thong underwear and no bra, Miley Cyrus confidently embraced her skin-baring aesthetic. The gown, with its plunging neckline and delicate spaghetti straps, hugged her frame as she posed for photos and chatted with fans. Miley completed the look with a gold necklace, dark aviator shades, and a high bun, leaning into the raw, rock-glam feel that’s been central to her fashion choices lately.
An album rooted in reflection and rebirth
Something Beautiful, released on 30 May, is Miley’s ninth studio album and features a sonic shift toward psychedelic rock with personal lyrics. Inspired by Pink Floyd’s The Wall, the album explores themes of heartbreak, healing, and acceptance. Miley has described it as an attempt to find light within life’s darker moments.
At a preview event, she opened up about the emotional weight behind the album, recalling the loss of her Malibu home in a 2018 wildfire and how that loss also ended many personal relationships, including her marriage to Liam Hemsworth. “Those darker times are what lead us to the light,” she said.
A visual companion film for the album, co-directed by Miley herself, premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, adding another layer to her musical transformation.
In both fashion and music, Miley Cyrus is not just making a comeback, she’s truly crafting a new chapter on her own terms.