Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Middle East crisis leads to fall in global air passenger demand

Global airline passenger demand fell 3.4% year on year in April, marking the first decline since after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Middle East crisis leads to fall in global air passenger demand

Global air passenger demand falls amid US-Iran war

iStock
Ritika Bhoora
By Ritika BhooraMay 29, 2026
Ritika Bhoora
See Full Bio

Highlights

  • Global air passenger demand fell by 3.4 per cent in April as compared to the same time last year
  • This came as a result of airspace restrictions in the Middle East due to the ongoing US-Iran war
  • This marks the first decline in demand since after the Covid-19 pandemic

Total global air passenger demand fell by 3.4 per cent in April as compared to the same month in 2025, according to the International Air Transport Association.

This marks the first decline in demand since after the Covid-19 pandemic recovery.

This was driven by airspace restrictions in the Middle East caused by the US-Iran war which weighed on “both capacity and demand” and “higher oil prices added further pressure on operations”, the IATA said.

Demand for carries in the region fell by 46.6 per cent as compared to the same time last year and was “so acute” it reflected in the global demand figures.

Excluding the Middle East, demand increased by 1.2 per cent.

Air passenger demand is measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometers, calculated by multiplying the number of revenue-paying passengers by the distance they traveled.

Willie Walsh, IATA’s director general, said: “The 46.6 per cent fall in demand for carriers in the Middle East due to war in the region was so acute that it dragged overall demand down 3.4 per cent.

The situation for air transport remains highly volatile. The cost of jet fuel more than doubled in April, which is pushing airfares up. Forward schedule data is showing a reduced offering in the coming months, indicating that airlines are balancing high fuel costs and weaker demand.”

air travelus-iran wardemandglobal air travel

Related News

Jaguar-Land-Rover
Business

JLR eyes US factories to escape Trump's import taxes

uk-scotch-whisky
Business

Scotch whisky body calls for swift implementation of India trade deal

Indermit-Gill-world-bank
Business

Indian American Indermit Gill to retire from World Bank

tony-matharu-award
Business

Tony Matharu wins top awards at global hospitality event

More For You

Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket explosion

Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket exploded during a pre-launch test in Florida

X handle/Screenshot

Blue Origin blast clouds Amazon’s satellite internet ambitions as SpaceX widens lead

  • Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket exploded during a pre-launch test in Florida.
  • The rocket was expected to carry Amazon’s Kuiper internet satellites in the coming weeks.
  • Any prolonged delay could hand SpaceX an even stronger lead in the fast-growing satellite broadband market.

A dramatic explosion involving Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket has put fresh focus on Amazon’s satellite internet ambitions, with the incident potentially creating another hurdle for Project Kuiper as it tries to challenge Elon Musk’s Starlink network.

The Blue Origin rocket exploded during a hotfire test at Cape Canaveral, Florida, ahead of a planned mission that was expected to carry dozens of Amazon Kuiper satellites into orbit. While no injuries were reported and all personnel were accounted for, the incident could have implications that stretch far beyond a single launch vehicle.

Keep ReadingShow less