Middle East crisis leads to fall in global air passenger demand

Highlights

Global air passenger demand fell by 3.4 per cent in April as compared to the same time last year

This came as a result of airspace restrictions in the Middle East due to the ongoing US-Iran war

This marks the first decline in demand since after the Covid-19 pandemic

Total global air passenger demand fell by 3.4 per cent in April as compared to the same month in 2025, according to the International Air Transport Association.

This marks the first decline in demand since after the Covid-19 pandemic recovery.

This was driven by airspace restrictions in the Middle East caused by the US-Iran war which weighed on “both capacity and demand” and “higher oil prices added further pressure on operations”, the IATA said.

Demand for carries in the region fell by 46.6 per cent as compared to the same time last year and was “so acute” it reflected in the global demand figures.

Excluding the Middle East, demand increased by 1.2 per cent.

Air passenger demand is measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometers, calculated by multiplying the number of revenue-paying passengers by the distance they traveled.

Willie Walsh, IATA’s director general, said: “The 46.6 per cent fall in demand for carriers in the Middle East due to war in the region was so acute that it dragged overall demand down 3.4 per cent.

The situation for air transport remains highly volatile. The cost of jet fuel more than doubled in April, which is pushing airfares up. Forward schedule data is showing a reduced offering in the coming months, indicating that airlines are balancing high fuel costs and weaker demand.”