  • Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Trending Now:  

Business

Microsoft ditches OpenAI board seat to avoid scrutiny

Microsoft’s board observer seat and investment in OpenAI had triggered unease among antitrust watchdogs in the European Union, Britain and the US

A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, March 25, 2024. (REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo)

By: Shajil Kumar

MICROSOFT has ditched its board observer seat at OpenAI in a move aimed at easing US and UK antitrust regulators’ concern about the extent of its control over the AI startup amid the soaring popularity of generative artificial intelligence.

Meanwhile, Apple, which last month said it was bringing OpenAI’s chatbot ChatGPT to its devices, will not take an observer role on OpenAI’s board after being widely expected to do so, the Financial Times reported, citing a person with direct knowledge of the matter. Apple did not respond to a request for comment.

An OpenAI spokesperson said the company would establish a new approach to engaging with stakeholders by hosting regular meetings with strategic partners such as Microsoft and Apple, and investors such as Thrive Capital and Khosla Ventures.

Microsoft took a non-voting, observer position on OpenAI’s board in November after OpenAI CEO Sam Altman took back the reins of the company.

The seat meant Microsoft could attend OpenAI’s board meetings and access confidential information but had no voting rights on matters including electing or choosing directors.

The observer seat and Microsoft’s more than $10 billion (£7.79bn) investment in OpenAI have triggered unease among antitrust watchdogs in the European Union, Britain and the US over how much control it exerts over OpenAI.

The position provided insights into the board’s work without compromising its independence, Microsoft said in a letter to OpenAI dated July 9.

It cited OpenAI’s new partnerships, innovation, and growing customer base since Altman’s return to the startup as reasons for giving up its observer seat.

“Over the past eight months we have witnessed significant progress by the newly formed board and are confident in the company’s direction. Given all of this we no longer believe our limited role as an observer is necessary,” it said in the letter.

EU antitrust regulators last month said the partnership would not be subjected to the bloc’s merger rules because Microsoft does not control OpenAI, but they would instead seek third-party views on the exclusivity clauses in the agreement.

In contrast, British and US antitrust watchdogs continue to have concerns as well as questions about Microsoft’s influence over OpenAI and the latter’s independence.

Microsoft is making a smart move by dropping the one tangible evidence of possible control over OpenAI, making it harder for antitrust regulators on both sides of the Atlantic to prove otherwise, said an antitrust lawyer who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority declined to comment.

Microsoft and OpenAI are increasingly competing to sell AI technology to enterprise customers, aiming to generate revenue and demonstrate their independence to regulators to address antitrust concerns.

Additionally, Microsoft is expanding its AI offerings on the Azure platform and has hired Inflection’s CEO to head its consumer AI division, a move widely interpreted as an effort to diversify beyond OpenAI. (Reuters)

Related Stories

INTERNATIONAL
Support increases for Harris but defiant Biden vows to stay in race
Business
Rise in revenue on agenda as Pakistan seeks IMF funds
UK
New National Wealth Fund to boost investment
Business
42 per cent of California startups founded by immigrants, says state governor
Business
Dyson to axe 1,000 jobs in UK
Business
Retail veteran drops plan to join Asda
Business
Starmer government faces ‘difficult choices’ to fix economy: IMF
Business
Mercedes plans entry-level electric cars for India
Business
Tata Motors global sales increase by 2 per cent in June quarter
Business
Investors wary of long-term bets on Starmer government
Business
Pakistan to step up oil exploration: Sharif
Business
Pakistan approves new budget with hefty tax hikes

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
microsoft-openai-board
Microsoft ditches OpenAI board seat to avoid scrutiny
london-shooting-woman-injured
BBC commentator’s wife, two daughters killed in ‘targeted’ attack
Lisa Nandy: Culture department to lead less divisive vision of…
Medvedev
Medvedev triumphs over world No 1 Sinner in five sets…
cleverly-tory-infighting
Cleverly warns Tories against ‘bitter infighting’
Support increases for Harris but defiant Biden vows to stay…