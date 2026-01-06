Michael Schumacher, author of Coppola and Clapton biographies, dies aged 75

Highlights

Michael Schumacher died on 29 December, aged 75



His daughter confirmed his death; no cause was given



He wrote acclaimed biographies of Francis Ford Coppola, Eric Clapton, and Allen Ginsberg



Schumacher also documented Great Lakes shipwrecks and maritime history



Prolific biographer across film, music, and literature

Michael Schumacher, the Wisconsin-based author whose work ranged from cultural biographies to maritime history, has died aged 75. His daughter, Emily Joy Schumacher, confirmed that he died on 29 December, though no cause of death was disclosed.

Schumacher was widely recognised for biographies including Francis Ford Coppola: A Filmmaker’s Life, Crossroads: The Life and Music of Eric Clapton, and Dharma Lion: A Biography of Allen Ginsberg, charting the life of the Beat Generation poet.

Chronicler of American cultural figures

His writing also extended to sport and comics, with titles such as Mr Basketball: George Mikan, the Minneapolis Lakers & the Birth of the NBA and Will Eisner: A Dreamer’s Life in Comics. Eisner was a pioneering figure in US comics and an early advocate of the graphic novel form.

Across genres, Schumacher became known for detailed research and a narrative style that placed his subjects within a wider cultural moment.

A second career shaped by the Great Lakes

Although born in Kansas, Schumacher spent most of his life in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on the shores of Lake Michigan. Living close to the water led to a parallel writing career focused on Great Lakes history.

His books explored major maritime disasters, including the sinking of the freighter Edmund Fitzgerald in 1975, the deadly storm of November 1913 that claimed more than 250 sailors, and the survival story of four men after their vessel went down on Lake Michigan in 1958.

A writer drawn to people and stories

Schumacher studied political science at the University of Wisconsin–Parkside but left one credit short of graduating, according to his daughter. She said he was drawn to writing from an early age and worked longhand, filling notebooks before typing drafts on a typewriter.

Emily Joy Schumacher described her father as deeply engaged with people and conversation. She recalled him as a listener who loved stories, often writing with a notebook close by and a cup of coffee in hand.