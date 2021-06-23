Website Logo
  • Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 390,660
Total Cases 30,028,709
Today's Fatalities 1,358
Today's Cases 50,848
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 390,660
Total Cases 30,028,709
Today's Fatalities 1,358
Today's Cases 50,848

HEADLINE STORY

#MeToo: Sri Lanka probes sexual harassment claims in newsrooms

Representational image (iStock)

By: ChandrashekarBhat

SRI LANKA’S government ordered an investigation on Tuesday (22) into sexual harassment in the media after a string of #MeToo allegations from female newsroom staff.

The flood of claims began after journalist Sarah Kellapatha tweeted last week that a male colleague had threatened to rape her while working at an unnamed newspaper from 2010-17.

“It was almost impossible for any female to wear a dress to work, without having to endure salacious remarks from male colleagues about their legs and bodies in general, or they’d utter a loud ‘sexy’ whenever they felt like it,” Kellapatha said.

She said she had “blocked (the rape threat) from my mind for YEARS, as a coping mechanism, until one day, I remembered it and broke down in tears”.

Other women journalists have since taken to Twitter in a campaign reminiscent of the #MeToo movement that began in the United States in 2017 when sex offender Harvey Weinstein’s crimes emerged.

One was journalist Sahla Ilham who said she was sexually abused by a “famous editor” at a now-defunct paper who had pressured her family to keep quiet.

“I have been silent for too long, now I have to add what happened to me as well,” Ilham said.

US journalist Jordana Narin, who had been an intern at a Sri Lankan newspaper, said a senior colleague had subjected her to a “campaign of sexual harassment” before the chief editor forced him to resign.

“(He) was the best journalist Sri Lanka had ever seen. I couldn’t wait to learn from him… Instead I spent the next two months being favoured by him, then yelled at by him, embarrassed by him, and groped repeatedly by him,” Narin said.

Another, Kavindya Thennakoon, hailed women for speaking up about “predatory men”, describing how a senior colleague tried to kiss her against her will.

Dharisha Bastians, the former editor of the Sunday Observer, called the allegations “disturbing, agonising, and all too familiar.”

“Solidarity with women journalists for the courage to speak out about what has been happening in #SriLanka newsrooms for too long,” she said.

“Past time for accountability, critical reflection & change to make editorials safer. #MeToo,” she said on Twitter.

Government spokesman and minister for mass media Keheliya Rambukwella said he had asked the government information department to investigate and ensure women journalists could work in a safe environment.

“We will take the sternest action possible,” Rambukwella told reporters in Colombo. “We will not hesitate to take appropriate action.”

He said he had already ordered the director-general of the information department to launch an investigation into the allegations made on social media.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Nirav Modi loses first stage of appeal against extradition to India
News
UK ‘on track’ to Freedom Day as country moves closer to herd immunity
News
EXCLUSIVE: White patients refuse care from Asian doctors
HEADLINE STORY
Monks test positive for Covid-19 in India’s Buddhist monasteries
News
Flu may be bigger problem this winter; Britain double-jabs 60 per cent adults
News
East London man jailed for attempting to buy grenade to “blow up” police station
HEADLINE STORY
NHS announces funding boost to fight Covid impact on children’s mental health
News
Draft of new NHS data strategy unveiled ahead of consultation over summer
News
US Chambers of Commerce launches new campaign to double H-1B visa quota
HEADLINE STORY
India tests longer-range drone flights to deliver Covid-19 vaccines
HEADLINE STORY
Data looks encouraging to fully end lockdown on July 19, says Hancock
News
Covid booster shots expected in autumn; one million jabs booked in two days
Eastern Eye

Videos

Vijay Deverakonda reacts to the rumours of Liger getting a…
RRR: Ram Charan resumes shooting for SS Rajamouli’s directorial
Sherni Movie Review | Vidya Balan | Vijay Raaz |…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Prithviraj Sukumaran on Cold Case: When I heard the story,…
Morgan says historical tweets about Indian players ‘taken out of…
Nirav Modi loses first stage of appeal against extradition to…
‘North-south economic gap widened during pandemic’
Mahesh Babu unveils the teaser of nephew Ashok Galla’s Hero
Labour wants government to protect Morrisons in potential takeover