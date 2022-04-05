Website Logo
  Tuesday, April 05, 2022
News

Met police officer pleads guilty to voyeurism

Representational image (iStock)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A POLICE officer has admitted to offences including voyeurism after he was caught filming a woman when she was trying on clothes in a London shop.

Met Police constable Swaleh Chaudhry, 36, attached to the Met Police Taskforce has been suspended from duty following his arrest at South Side Shopping Centre, Wandsworth on Wednesday (30).

At Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court, he pleaded guilty to voyeurism, possession of extreme pornography and making an indecent image of a child.

The alleged filming incident took place when the woman was changing in a Primark shop. As she heard a rustling sound from the cubicle next door to hers, she noticed there was a gap and a black mobile phone with its camera up.

She alerted her boyfriend who called security. The personnel held Chaudhry until police arrived and arrested him, prosecutor Hussain Suleman told Mail Online.

Commander Kyle Gordon, who leads the Met’s Taskforce said on Friday (1) that Chaudhry’s actions were “shocking, thoroughly reprehensible and contrary to everything for which the Metropolitan Police stand”.

Chaudhry was off duty at the time of the incident.

During the investigation, Chaudhry’s electronic devices were seized and forensically examined. It was discovered that he was in possession of “extreme pornography and indecent images of a child”, Scotland Yard said.

Choudhary will appear in custody at Kingston Crown Court, the force said, adding that misconduct proceedings will now take place “as soon as possible”.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

