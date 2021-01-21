Met Police names Vimla Matai,61, as the victim of fatal Harrow collision

THE Metropolitan Police on Thursday(21) named Vimla Matai, 61, as the victim of a fatal collision in Harrow.







Police also appealed for witnesses and anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward. The Met police informed that next of kin have been notified following the identification.

According to a statement, Police were called on Tuesday(19) evening to reports of car in collision with pedestrian at Woodcock Hill, Kenton.

Police officers and London ambulance service were rushed to the scene. Matai had been in collision with a silver coloured Peugeot at the spot.







She died at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics to save her, the Met police said.

The 27-year-old male driver of the vehicle was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, dunk driving and driving with no insurance.

He was taken to a north London Police Station where he was interviewed and released on bail to a date in mid-February.







Chris Martin, Detective Sergeant of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “This was a tragic incident that has taken the life of a woman who should have been celebrating her sixty-second birthday on Thursday.

“I urge witnesses and anyone who has footage of the events leading up to, during or immediately following the collision, to contact police immediately. No matter how insignificant you think your information may be, please get in touch without delay.”











