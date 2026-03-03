Met Police appeal after releasing CCTV of man in Greenford machinery death inquiry

Highlights
Al-Kadah, born 15 February 1995, was last seen in the Luton area on 9 August 2025 two days after the incident and is believed to have since left the UK.
Detectives have spent the past six months conducting extensive enquiries, including trawling phone records and banking details, but have been unable to locate him.
Police appeal urgently
Detective constable Cynthia Da Silva, leading the investigation, said "Yadvinder's death was tragic and our thoughts remain with his family and friends.
We are committed to finding answers for Yadvinder's family and have spent the past six months conducting extensive enquiries to identify the circumstances surrounding this awful incident.
Despite hundreds of hours of work, including trawling phone records and banking details, we have been unable to locate Al-Kadah. We are now calling on anyone who recognises him or knows where he is to get in touch with police."
As part of the ongoing investigation, two men both in their 40s were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in August last year but were released under investigation.
Yadvinder's family continue to be supported by specialist officers. Anyone with information about Al-Kadah's whereabouts is urged to contact the Metropolitan Police immediately.