Met Police appeal after releasing CCTV of man in Greenford machinery death inquiry

Detectives release CCTV images of a man last seen in Luton two days after the incident

Greenford machinery death

Bashar Al-Kadah

Metropolitan Police
Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseMar 03, 2026
Ashya Rose
Ashya Rose is a junior journalist with Eastern Eye. She graduated from Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, and holds a PG Diploma from Mathrubhumi Media School. With a strong background in journalism and media studies, she began her career writing for college newspapers and now covers business stories across all sectors.
Highlights

  • Met Police have named Bashar Al-Kadah, 30, as someone who may hold vital information about the death of Yadvinder Satnam Singh.
  • Yadvinder, 34, died after being struck by a front loader at a yard in Greenford on 7 August 2025 .
  • Al-Kadah was last seen in the Luton area on 9 August 2025 and is believed to have left the UK.
Metropolitan Police detectives investigating the death of 34-year-old Yadvinder Satnam Singh have named Bashar Al-Kadah, 30, as a person they wish to speak to, releasing CCTV images of him taken on the day of the incident.
Police stress that Al-Kadah may hold vital information that could assist their enquiries.
Police were called to a yard on Station Approach, Greenford, at 07:27hrs on 7 August 2025 following reports that a man had been struck by a front loader , a type of plant machinery. Despite the efforts of paramedics, Yadvinder died at the scene.
A post-mortem examination confirmed he died from multiple injuries consistent with a road traffic collision.

Al-Kadah, born 15 February 1995, was last seen in the Luton area on 9 August 2025 two days after the incident and is believed to have since left the UK.

Detectives have spent the past six months conducting extensive enquiries, including trawling phone records and banking details, but have been unable to locate him.

Police appeal urgently

Detective constable Cynthia Da Silva, leading the investigation, said "Yadvinder's death was tragic and our thoughts remain with his family and friends.

We are committed to finding answers for Yadvinder's family and have spent the past six months conducting extensive enquiries to identify the circumstances surrounding this awful incident.

Despite hundreds of hours of work, including trawling phone records and banking details, we have been unable to locate Al-Kadah. We are now calling on anyone who recognises him or knows where he is to get in touch with police."

As part of the ongoing investigation, two men both in their 40s were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in August last year but were released under investigation.

Yadvinder's family continue to be supported by specialist officers. Anyone with information about Al-Kadah's whereabouts is urged to contact the Metropolitan Police immediately.

metropolitan policeyadvinder satnam singhinvestigationmanslaughtergreenford death

