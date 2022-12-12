Met officer ‘unaware’ her lavish life was funded by husband’s drugs trade

Constable Rasvinder Agalliu was sacked from Met Police in November

Julian Agalliu with his wife Rasvinder Agalliu, former Met Police officer (Image credit: Facebook)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A now-sacked Met Police officer who lived a “lavish life” claimed she was unaware that her Albanian husband was a drug dealer.



Constable Rasvinder Agalliu was booted from the force last month after a police disciplinary panel rejected her claim that she did not know about Julian’s criminal activities that funded their luxury cars and expensive rental home.



Agalliu, who was crowned Miss Enfield in the classic category of the UK’s National Miss Pageant, worked at Met as a constable for 15 years.



She and Julian lived in a property which cost them £5,000 a month and enjoyed luxury cars including a £70,000 Audi and Louis Vuitton clothing.



During her misconduct hearing, she told the panel that her husband earned between £1,000 and £4,000 a week working as a private chef for footballers and that he did not pay taxes because he earned the money in cash.



But the panel said her defence lacked credibility as she was “more likely than not to have had a good idea” about Julian’s earnings given the couple’s “lavish lifestyle”.



When officers searched their home in Enfield, north London, on June 25, 2020, Class A drugs, digital scales and more than £15,000 in cash were found. They also discovered in her handbag a Met radio, assigned to an officer who left the force months earlier, The Times reported.



In the second search four months later, a set of case papers and interview discs relating to an investigation of an offence were discovered.



According to the Met Police, a large number of cannabis plants were also found at their property.



The panel said: “The clear inference we draw from the evidence presented is that on the balance of probabilities, [Julian Agalliu] is a class A drug user and is measuring drugs and it is inconceivable his wife would not know.”



Julian, who traded in cocaine and cannabis, using the Encrochat app, was convicted at Woolwich crown court on Friday. His sentencing will take place on February 9.