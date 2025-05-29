Skip to content
Melissa Reddy on leaving Sky Sports: ‘I know the substance of my work, I’ll always be stronger than the hate’

She announced her departure via Instagram on Wednesday evening

Melissa Reddy

Melissa has built a respected reputation in football journalism over nearly two decades

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 29, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Football journalist Melissa Reddy has confirmed her exit from Sky Sports, following reports that she was among several high-profile figures affected by a recent round of redundancies at the broadcaster.

Reddy, who joined Sky Sports in 2021, announced her departure via Instagram on Wednesday evening, stating she had completed her 11th season covering the Premier League and would be stepping back from her full-time role. However, she confirmed she would continue to contribute to the network on a part-time basis.

“Eleventh season of Premier League coverage done and I’ve called time on three years at Sky,” she wrote. “I’ll still be doing bits and bobs for them but I’m genuinely so excited to share all the things I’ll be working on soon, which will allow me to focus on my strengths and passions.”

Reddy also revealed plans to return to writing, with new books in the pipeline. “For those that have been asking for the past five years – yes, that will include new books,” she confirmed.

The South African-born journalist, who relocated to the UK to cover the Premier League, has built a respected reputation in football journalism over nearly two decades. Her departure from Sky Sports comes as part of a wider restructuring at the broadcaster, which Mail Sport first reported earlier this month. The company is aiming to modernise its sports coverage, leading to several redundancies.

Reddy used her statement to reflect on her experiences in the industry, highlighting the racism and misogyny she has faced throughout her career. She recounted an incident from one of her early press conferences in England, where a fellow journalist made xenophobic remarks about her presence in the UK media landscape.

“After the first press conference I covered in England all those years back, a journalist turned to the press officer and said ‘why are you letting them come over here and take our jobs. You just want a little lick don’t you?!’” she wrote.

“I would love to be able to say that things have changed in that regard, but alas… the abuse as a foreign woman of colour in this sphere never ceases.”

Despite these challenges, Reddy maintained a defiant tone, emphasising her resilience and commitment to her work. “I will always be stronger than the hate; I know who I am, I know the substance of my work. You can’t dim the light of someone who learned how to shine in the dark.”

Melissa ReddyMelissa used her statement to reflect on her experiences in the industryGetty Images

She added that the support she received from managers, players, club staff, and colleagues carried more meaning than the negativity she has encountered. Her Instagram post was accompanied by a selection of photos and clips from her time at Sky, featuring interviews with notable figures such as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Arne Slot, and Ruben Amorim.

Reddy’s departure comes amid broader changes at Sky Sports. Her exit follows that of Rob Wotton, who left the network earlier this week after 27 years. Other departures reportedly include presenters Teddy Draper and Jasper Taylor, reporters Jeremy Langdon and Fadumo Olow, and a news editor.

