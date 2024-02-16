  • Friday, February 16, 2024
Trending Now:  

INDIA

Two dead, scores injured after police open fire in Manipur

The latest incident took place in Churachandpur district

Soldiers block a road leading to the Kangla Fort in Imphal, Manipur, India, January 24, 2024. REUTERS/Stringer

By: Pramod Thomas

AT LEAST two people were killed and scores injured in India’s northeastern Manipur state after security forces opened fire at a mob in Churachandpur district late on Thursday (15), a police official said, as sporadic violence continued in the region.

Close to 200 people have died since fierce fighting broke out last May between members of the majority Meitei and minority Kuki communities in the state bordering Myanmar over sharing economic benefits and quotas given to the tribes. Thousands remain displaced in relief camps.

Churachandpur, home to the Kuki-Zo community, was among the first areas in the state to witness ethnic clashes when violence first erupted in May.

Thursday’s violence broke out after the district police ordered the suspension of a Kuki constable after purported images of him with armed men surfaced on social media.

About 400 people stormed the district police chief’s office at around 7.30pm. (1400 GMT), demanding the order be revoked.

The mob attacked the complex which houses the offices of the police chief as well as the district administration, in the heart of the town.

“They climbed the gates and scaled the walls of the complex. Several vehicles were burnt, and later at night, the official residence of the deputy commissioner was torched,” a senior police official said by phone.

Security forces lobbed tear gas at first in an attempt to disperse the mob and then “resorted to shooting”, the official said, requesting anonymity as the person was not authorised to speak to the media.

The official said about 25 people were injured, and were being treated in hospital.

Authorities have suspended mobile internet services in Churachandpur for the next five days.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), an apex tribal body, warned district police chief Shivanand Surve, who had issued the suspension order, to leave Churachandpur within the next 24 hours.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
India’s top court strikes down electoral bonds scheme, calls it ‘unconstitutional’
News
India awards top honour to former prime ministers, green revolution pioneer
INDIA
Three killed in India after madrassa demolition triggers religious clashes
INDIA
Veteran BJP leader LK Advani gets India’s highest honour
INDIA
UK at historic low in corruption index, India slips to 93rd position
INDIA
Authorities demolish centuries-old Delhi mosque in forest reserve cleanup
INDIA
India budget focuses on fiscal consolidation in election year
News
India cooperates with Canada on Nijjar murder probe
INDIA
India and France collaborate on defence equipment production
News
Survey reveals Gyanvapi mosque built over Hindu temple, claim petitioners
INDIA
India rolls out red carpet for Macron as France eyes trade deals
News
What are the contentious events behind India’s Ayodhya temple?
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW