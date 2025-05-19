Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Megan Thee Stallion launches ‘Hot Girl Summer’ swimwear collection in time for summer

The rapper personally modelled pieces from the debut collection in promotional images shared online

Megan Thee Stallion Unveils Hot Girl Summer Swimwear Line

The new collection arrives just ahead of the summer season

Getty
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 19, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

Megan Thee Stallion has unveiled her own swimwear brand, named Hot Girl Summer, marking her first foray into fashion retail with a collection that will be available both online and in stores across the United States.

The 30-year-old Grammy Award-winning rapper, born Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, announced the launch of Hot Girl Summer earlier this week. The name of the brand draws from the popular phrase she first coined and later trademarked in January 2022. The phrase became widely known in 2019, prompting widespread use by fans and major companies.

The swimwear line is set to go on sale from 19 May, available at nearly 500 Walmart locations across the US and on Walmart’s website. The pieces will also be offered on Megan’s official website, MeganTheeStallion.com.

“Everyone knows I love being near a pool or a beach, so I finally decided to turn my passion into a business and create my own swimwear brand,” said Megan in an official statement. “It was only right that we kick off Hot Girl Summer with this launch and provide Hotties of all body types with the official Hot Girl uniform. I used to shop at Walmart growing up, so it's a full circle to have my own line available at Walmart and I'm so grateful for their support.”

The rapper personally modelled pieces from the debut collection in promotional images shared online. In the campaign, Megan posed in a purple bikini with matching models beside an ice cream truck. The photo series also featured swimsuits with the Hot Girl Summer branding and showcased a variety of styles and cuts.

The initial collection includes 18 pieces in total and is described as size-inclusive. It features bikinis, one-piece swimsuits, monokinis, and cover-ups available in various colours. The designs reflect Megan’s signature style and were crafted under her creative direction, according to her team.

“With the introduction of Hot Girl Summer, Megan officially becomes the first hip-hop artist to launch her own swimwear brand,” read a press release issued on 14 May.

The launch follows a successful campaign by Megan to secure ownership of the phrase Hot Girl Summer, which she began using on social media in 2019. The term quickly gained traction, becoming a cultural phenomenon. Speaking to Allure magazine, Megan explained why she pursued the trademark after companies such as Wendy’s and Forever 21 began using the phrase in marketing campaigns.

Megan Thee Stallion Unveils Hot Girl Summer Swimwear LineThe music star has expanded her career into multiple business areasInstagram/ theestallion

“I really didn't even know that it was gonna catch on how it did,” she said. “It was just me talking and telling everybody I was gonna be me for the summer, and they should be them too — like as free as they can be. When I saw Wendy’s and Forever 21 saying, ‘Hey, are you having a Hot Girl Summer?’ I was like, ‘Hell no, Forever 21, you're going to have to pay me.’”

Megan added: “I just wanted to get it trademarked because it’s me. It’s my thing.”

The new collection arrives just ahead of the summer season and appears to be strategically timed to coincide with warmer weather and holiday plans. It also builds on Megan’s established image and messaging around confidence, body positivity and empowerment, themes she frequently promotes in her music and public appearances.

The Houston-born rapper has previously collaborated with fashion and beauty brands, including Revlon, Fashion Nova and Nike, but this marks her first independent fashion venture under her own brand.

In recent years, the music star has expanded her career into multiple business areas. In addition to her music and now fashion endeavours, she has also taken roles in film and television, including a guest appearance on the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and other entertainment projects.

With Hot Girl Summer, Megan Thee Stallion is further establishing her presence in the world of business and fashion. Her entry into the swimwear market joins a growing trend of celebrities launching their own fashion lines with an emphasis on body diversity and inclusivity.

The collection is expected to appeal to a wide audience, especially her fanbase – known as the Hotties – and shoppers seeking bold, expressive summer styles backed by a major celebrity figure.

fashion retailhot girl summerhotties fanbaseindependent fashion venturelaunch announcementmegan thee stallionofficial websitesocial mediaswimwear brandtrademark ownership

Related News

COME FALL IN LOVE
UK Events

Bollywood Magic in Manchester!

GTA 6
Games

7 reasons 'GTA 6' could be the most ambitious entertainment project ever

Anjana Patel
UK

Anjana Patel takes over as mayor of Harrow

P&O Cruises
Travel

P&O cancels Ventura Caribbean cruise, second long-haul trip cancelled in recent times

More For You

Nancy Tyagi

Nancy Tyagi stuns in a handmade silver-aqua gown at Cannes 2025

Instagram/nancytyagi

Nancy Tyagi returns to Cannes 2025 in self-stitched gown made from Delhi market fabric

Nancy Tyagi is back at Cannes. But this time, the 24 year old influencer and designer from Uttar Pradesh is not just a surprise guest, she is a name many were waiting to see again.

Last year, she made her debut at the prestigious festival in a self stitched 44 lb (20 kg) ruffled pink gown, crafted from scratch in her Delhi home. It was not just the weight of the dress that turned heads but the story behind it. A year later, Nancy returned with another outfit of her own making.

Keep ReadingShow less
Luxury brands

Luxury in 2025: Iconic brands raise prices, making designer pieces harder to afford

iStock

Can you afford luxury in 2025? Top brands raising prices this year

Imagine your dream designer bag now costs more than a month’s rent. Welcome to 2025, now luxury isn’t just a splurge but a high-stakes financial tango, right? Inflation, tariffs, and a dash of geopolitical drama have collided, sending price tags into orbit. This time, brands aren’t just nudging numbers, but they’re launching full-blown price tsunamis. Can you still play the luxury game without drowning in debt? Let’s break down who’s hiking, why, and whether that iconic piece is worth the squeeze.

Chanel

Keep ReadingShow less
Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid stuns at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 in a daring Saint Laurent black gown

Instagram/ Vogue France

Bella Hadid pushes Cannes 2025 dress code to the edge in a daring Saint Laurent black gown

Bella Hadid’s return to the Cannes Film Festival was anything but quiet. This year, the model showed up ready to challenge the red carpet rules without actually breaking them.

With new restrictions in place like no sheer fabrics, no visible nudity, no dramatic trains or bulky silhouettes, fashion-watchers wondered if Bella, known for her daring Cannes looks in the past, would tone it down. Instead, she found a clever way around the rules.

Keep ReadingShow less
FDA Urges Immediate Stop to Use of Recalled Eye Care Products

The FDA has categorised the recall as a Class II

iStock

Eye care products recalled across US over sterility concerns, FDA warns users to stop immediately

A nationwide recall of five eye care products has been issued in the United States after concerns were raised about their sterility and manufacturing standards. BRS Analytical Services, LLC, the manufacturer of the affected products, has urged consumers to stop using them immediately due to potential safety risks.

The recall, shared in a press release by healthcare distributor AvKARE, affects more than 1.8 million cartons of eye drops. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) identified multiple violations during a recent audit, including failures to meet Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) standards.

Keep ReadingShow less
Diljit Dosanjh Revives Patiala Legacy with Met Gala Emerald

Diljit Dosanjh stuns Met Gala with 2,500-stone necklace inspired by lost Maharaja treasure

Getty Images

Diljit Dosanjh wears 130 carat emerald necklace at Met Gala inspired by the lost £20 million Patiala jewel

When Diljit Dosanjh stepped onto the Met Gala red carpet this year, he didn’t just show up in a designer outfit but walked in carrying history. Dressed in an all-white ensemble with a turban, a kirpan and a spectacular necklace layered with emeralds and diamonds, Dosanjh paid tribute to Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala, a name long associated with grandeur and timeless elegance.

The necklace was made in Jaipur by Golecha Jewels, who spent nearly four months crafting the piece. It wasn’t a copy of the original Patiala necklace, which vanished decades ago, but a fresh creation inspired by archival images and Dosanjh’s personality. It featured over 2,500 stones, with the emerald centrepiece weighing close to 130 carats, according to jeweller Manav Golecha.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc