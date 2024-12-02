  • Monday, December 02, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

‘Meet-and-greet’ driver jailed after crash kills 84-year-old

Shahani, 39, from Dagenham, London, lost control of a customer’s Range Rover while navigating a bend near Stansted Airport on 26 September 2022.

This week, Shahani was sentenced at the same court and disqualified from driving for six years and four months. (Representational image: iStock)

By: EasternEye

A ‘meet-and-greet’ driver, Naeem Shahani, has been sentenced to two years and four months in prison after a collision that resulted in the death of 84-year-old Phyllis Willis.

Shahani, 39, from Dagenham, London, lost control of a customer’s Range Rover while navigating a bend near Stansted Airport on 26 September 2022.

The vehicle collided with a Mitsubishi Shogun in the village of Takeley, Essex.

Phyllis Willis, a front-seat passenger in the Mitsubishi, died at the scene. The driver of the Mitsubishi sustained multiple injuries and spent nearly two weeks in hospital.

Shahani, employed as a driver to move and park vehicles at airports, denied charges of causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving but was found guilty following a five-day trial at Chelmsford Crown Court on 25 October, reported the Daily Mail.

This week, Shahani was sentenced at the same court and disqualified from driving for six years and four months. He will also be required to take an extended driving re-test.

Willis’s family issued a statement saying, “Our family is devastated by the sudden loss of our mother. She was a mother to five boys and grandmother to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.”

Detective Sergeant Sam Nason described the collision as a “tragic” incident, adding that his thoughts remain with Willis’s family and friends.

Related Stories
News

Cyclone Fengal leaves 20 dead in India and Sri Lanka
UK

Reform UK backs Anas Sarwar for first minister
News

Trump taps Kash Patel for FBI director role
News

Leicester man sentenced to life for brutal murder of girlfriend
News

France arrests 26 in South Asian migrant trafficking crackdown
News

Starmer appoints Heidi Alexander as new transport secretary
News

Doctors urge palliative care boost after assisted dying vote
News

Muslim police group chair embezzled £8,000 for personal expenses
News

MPs back assisted dying bill in landmark vote
News

Harshita Brella sent distress messages months before murder: Report
News

Polls open in Ireland for closely fought general election
UK

Starmer pledges migrant crackdown
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Court representational ‘Meet-and-greet’ driver jailed after crash kills 84-year-old
Bill Clinton recalls Gujarat and Kolkata visits in new book
Migration Museum: Celebrating the stories that shaped Britain
Elton John Elton John reveals he has lost his eyesight
Terry Griffiths Former world snooker champion Terry Griffiths dies at 77
Cyclone Fengal Cyclone Fengal leaves 20 dead in India and Sri Lanka