Website Logo
  • Friday, February 24, 2023
Trending Now:  

Business

Meet Ajay Banga – a straight-talker who ‘gets things done’

Ajay Banga (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

AJAY BANGA, the United States’ candidate to lead the World Bank, has helmed large institutions and “helped bring 500 million unbanked people into the digital economy,” according to US authorities.

And those who have worked with him describe him as a straight-talking leader who is able to work with people of different cultures.

Banga, 63, has walked an unusual path to potential leadership of the development lender.

Born in Pune, near Mumbai, his father was an Indian army officer and he moved around regularly in his childhood.

Banga, who is Sikh, wears a turban and has a full beard, started out at Nestle in India taking on sales and marketing assignments before moving to PepsiCo and eventually joining Citigroup in 1996.

There, he worked his way up to chief executive officer of the Asia-Pacific region before joining Mastercard in 2009 as chief operating officer and being named its chief executive a year later.

In 2021, he joined private equity firm General Atlantic.

While he was born and raised in India, spending a part of his career there, the Indian-American leader has also been described as an Americanized baseball lover who “owns practically every Elvis Presley album that you could think of,” according to a Financial Times interview.

Banga’s nomination as a candidate for World Bank president comes as current World Bank chief David Malpass announced recently he would step down nearly a year early.

The Washington-based development lender is accepting candidate nominations, in a process that will run until March 29.

“His working style is ‘get it done,'” said David Beasley, executive director of the World Food Program, who worked with Banga during his time at Mastercard.

“He’s very articulate, he gets to the point… and is incredibly diplomatic when he does it,” Beasley said.

He added that Banga “knows how to work with people from different cultures.”

The next World Bank president will need to “unite a very large group of countries behind a common agenda,” said Clemence Landers, policy fellow with the Center for Global Development.

“I think having someone who can speak to many different identities and speak to many different constituencies is absolutely critical,” she said.

Looking ahead, the candidate would need to make the lender more able to respond to changing needs of countries, and the costs required to do this job is rising, she said.

“It’s absolutely essential that this person isn’t just seen as representing the US voice, but representing the voices of many of the different parts of the institution,” added Landers.

The president of the World Bank is typically American, while the leader of the International Monetary Fund is customarily European. But in recent years, growing emerging market countries have challenged the unwritten arrangement.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Four-day working week ‘more productive’: UK study
HEADLINE STORY
Biden nominates ex-Mastercard CEO to lead World Bank
INDIA
India facing possible Enron moment: Larry Summers on Adani crisis
UK
Flying recovery proves a tailwind for new Rolls-Royce boss’s turnaround
SRI LANKA
Adani invests in bankrupt Sri Lanka
EUROPE
ArcelorMittal to receive €460m to decarbonise Spanish facility
UK
Asda imposes purchase limits on fresh produce lines
PAKISTAN
Pakistan hikes tax on luxury goods and services to get IMF deal
INDIA
India’s steel imports from Russia rise to eight-year high in April-January
UK
JLR to hire sacked tech workers across Europe to develop self-driving cars
HEADLINE STORY
GFG Alliance acquires Aartee Bright Bar to ‘save 250 jobs in UK’
UK
India-UK FTA talks showing ‘encouraging signs’, says British industry expert
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW