Could McLaren’s £500m investment change how Britain builds supercars?

McLaren plans to invest £500m in its UK operations and create up to 1,000 jobs by 2032.

The company will build its future engines in-house for the first time in its history.

Its South Yorkshire composites centre will be expanded alongside greater vehicle assembly in the UK.

Britain's supercar industry is getting an unusually large vote of confidence from McLaren.

The luxury carmaker plans to invest £500 million in its UK operations, expand its research and development work in South Yorkshire and open a new manufacturing facility, with the potential to create 1,000 jobs across its Woking and South Yorkshire sites by 2032.

But the headline investment figure is only part of the story.

McLaren says the money will help it expand vehicle assembly in Britain as it develops a new generation of models, while also bringing engine production in-house for the first time.

The company also plans to scale up its McLaren Composites Technology Centre in South Yorkshire, which specialises in carbon-fibre development.

The engine move could be the bigger shift

For a company built around lightweight performance cars, the decision to manufacture future engines itself is significant.

McLaren Automotive chief executive Nick Collins said the investment would deliver three main changes: expanding UK vehicle assembly, bringing future engine production in-house and scaling up the South Yorkshire composites centre.

“We are investing in the future of McLaren and in advanced manufacturing in the UK,” Collins said.

He added that the investment would give the company “the platform to grow, develop our next generation of cars and build on what makes us distinctive”, while strengthening skills, jobs and Britain's global competitiveness.

The move will also deepen the role of South Yorkshire in McLaren's manufacturing plans. The region is already home to its composites technology centre, where the company develops carbon-fibre technology used in its vehicles.

From supercars to skilled jobs

The investment is being presented by the government as part of its wider push to rebuild Britain's industrial base.

Prime minister Andy Burnham described the announcement as McLaren “doubling down on Britain”, saying the company would keep the design, engineering and construction of its future cars in the UK while taking on 1,000 more people.

“Their investment will create high-quality apprenticeships, jobs and drive growth far beyond their factory gates,” he said.

Business secretary Jonathan Reynolds also described it as the biggest investment in Britain's car industry in the post-war era and linked it to the government's ambition to reindustrialise the country.

For McLaren, however, the investment is also about securing the technology and manufacturing capability it needs for its next phase of growth.

That means more of the car being developed and built under one roof — from engineering and composites to assembly and, for the first time, engines.

The government hopes that approach will create skilled employment and strengthen Britain's position in advanced manufacturing.

Whether it changes the wider supercar industry is harder to say. But McLaren's decision to put £500m into British production suggests that, at least for one of the country's best-known performance car brands, the future of the supercar is still being built at home.