McDonald's launches Friends happy meal for adults with exclusive character collectibles

McDonald's will launch a Friends-themed meal for adults tomorrow, offering customers the chance to collect exclusive figurines of the beloved sitcom's six main characters alongside their food order.

The limited-edition Friends Meal, available from today, allows diners to select between a Big Mac, 9 Chicken McNuggets or McPlant burger, served with fries, a drink and one of six collectible figures representing Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Phoebe Buffay, Joey Tribbiani, Chandler Bing or Ross Geller.

Prices start from £9.09 for a Medium Big Mac or McPlant Meal and £9.19 for a Medium 9 Chicken McNuggets Meal, with Large options reaching £10.09.

Character-inspired collectibles

A McDonald's spokesperson noted "Each one is inspired by one of the famous characters and an iconic moment – like Ross with his pet monkey Marcel, Rachel serving coffee at work, Monica in full chef mode, Phoebe with her guitar, plus Chandler and Joey with their beloved chick and duck duo."

The fast-food chain has partnered with Warner Bros to deliver what's being described as the "ultimate adult Happy Meal" experience.

However, customers cannot purchase the Friends figures separately and must buy a complete meal to receive one.

Stock levels vary at each restaurant, meaning customers cannot request specific characters from staff.

Instead, diners must take their chances on which Friend they receive with their order, potentially encouraging repeat visits from collectors hoping to complete the full set.

Additional limited offerings

McDonald's is also introducing Monica's Signature Marinara Sauce, a limited-time tomato-based condiment inspired by the show's chef character, available exclusively during the promotion period.

App users can access additional rewards, including opportunities to win Friends-themed mugs. Each mug features designs linked to the series, such as the show's iconic orange couch, Monica's peephole frame and the fountain from the opening credits.

The promotion runs for a limited time while stocks last at participating McDonald's locations across the country.